Top 10 Most Sold Scooters In March 2021 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Dio, Pep+

Honda Activa posted 1,99,208 units in March 2021 as against 1,14,757 units with a massive 73.5 per cent volume increase on YoY basis

The Honda Activa was the most sold scooter in the country in the month of March 2021 as 1,99,208 units were recorded as against 1,14,757 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 73.5 per cent. The TVS Jupiter continued to finish in the second position but its gap to Suzuki Access 125 was not too big.

The Jupiter recorded a cumulative domestic total of 57,206 units in March 2021 as against 21,001 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a 172.4 per cent sales increase. The Access 125 posted 48,672 units last month as against 26,476 units during the same period in 2020 with 83.8 per cent Year-on-Year increase in volumes.

The Dio has been a popular scooter amongst youngsters and it finished in the fourth position with 22,677 units as against 29,528 units during the same period in 2020 with 23 per cent negative sales growth. Except for the Honda Dio and Yamaha RayZR, all the other scooters in the top ten sales table registered positive sales jump last month.

Top 10 Most Sold Scooters (YoY) March 2021 Sales ΩMarch 2020 Sales 1. Honda Activa (73.5%) 1,99,208 1,14,757 2. TVS Jupiter (172.4%) 57,206 21,001 3. Suzuki Access (83.8%) 48,672 26,476 4. Honda Dio (-23%) 22,677 29,528 5. Hero Pleasure (105%) 28,516 13,898 6. TVS Ntorq (192%) 26,851 9,192 7. Hero Destini (47%) 14,044 9,523 8. Yamaha RayZR (-31%) 8,272 11,972 9. Hero Maestro (126%) 8,005 3,538 10. TVS Pep+ (1388%) 7,914 532

Hero MotoCorp had three scooters in the top ten as the Pleasure was the highest place in the fifth position. It recorded 28,516 units last month as against 13,898 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 105 per cent increase in volumes. TVS Motor Company’s Ntorq 125 garnered a total of 26,851 units as against 9,192 units during the same period in 2020.

This led to a Year-on-Year sales increase of 192 per cent. Hero’s Destini 125 posted 14,044 units last month as against 9,523 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 47 per cent YoY increase in volumes. The Yamaha RayZR ended up in the eighth position with 8,272 units as against 11,972 units in March 2020 with 31 per cent de-growth.

The Maestro 125 finished a place behind the RayZR in ninth with just over 8,000 units as against 3,538 units during the same period in 2020 with 126 per cent surge in volumes. The TVS Pep+ rounded out the top ten with 7,914 units in March 2021 as against just 532 units with 1,388 per cent increase in volumes.