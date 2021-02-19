Top 10 Most Sold Scooters In Jan 2021 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, Dio

Honda Activa continued to reign supreme at the top of the sales standings ahead of TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, Honda Dio and TVS Ntorq

Honda finished at the top of the sales charts in the scooter category in the first month of the new Calendar Year courtesy of the ever popular Activa. The brand laid its foundation with the scooter and over the last two decades, it emerged as the top seller garnering volumes in aplenty. In January 2021, the scenario did not change either.

The Activa garnered a total of 2,11,660 units last month as against 2,34,749 units during the same period in 2020 with a negative Year-on-Year sales growth of 9.84 per cent. The Jupiter continued to be the most sold scooter for the homegrown brand, as 51,952 units were sold against 28,689 units during the same period twelve months ago.

This led to a Year-on-Year volume surge of 34.28 per cent. The Access 125 from Suzuki slotted in at third position with 45,475 units as against 54,595 units during the same period in 2020 with a 16.70 per cent volume decline. The Dio, on the other hand, finished in the fourth position with 28,914 units as against 32,651 units in January 2020.

Top 10 Most Sold Scooters (YoY) January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. Honda Activa (-9.84%) 2,11,660 2,34,749 2. TVS Jupiter (34.28%) 51,952 28,689 3. Suzuki Access (-16.70%) 45,475 54,595 4. Honda Dio (-11%) 28,914 32,651 5. TVS Ntorq (35%) 27,766 20,638 6. Hero Pleasure (339%) 18,603 4,239 7. Yamaha Ray (371%) 10,504 2,232 8. Hero Destini 125 (2307%) 9,484 394 9. Suzuki Burgman Street (1350%) 8,743 603 10. Yamaha Fascino (-28%) 8,416 11,647

The Ntorq 125 was the fifth most sold scooter in the country last month as 27,766 units were recorded against 20,638 units during the same period in 2020 with a 35 per cent YoY volume increase. In the second half of the table, Hero MotoCorp’s Pleasure endured a huge Year-on-Year sales growth of 339 per cent to finish in sixth place.

Yamaha had two scooters in the top ten as the Ray finished in seventh with 10,504 units as against just 2,232 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 371 per cent sales growth. Hero’s Destini 125 garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 9,484 units last month as against 394 units in January 2020 with a massive 2,307 per cent volume growth.

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 could only manage to finish in ninth position in January 2021 as 8,743 units were recorded against 603 units twelve months ago with a 1,350 per cent volume increase. In the final position, Yamaha had the Fascino with negative 28 per cent sales growth as 8,416 units were sold against 11,647 units in Jan 2020.