Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continued to sit at the top of the MPV segment as 9,565 units were recorded with 91.4 per cent growth in January 2021

The domestic passenger car industry crossed three lakh cumulative sales in three months while posting positive YoY growth for the sixth month in a row in January 2021. It is worth noting that the three-lakh volume tally was recorded only once in the last calendar year (October 2020). In short, the CY2021 has gotten off to a good start!

It is no secret that the compact and mid-size SUV segments are garnering high volumes in recent years but the contribution of the MPV space should not be undermined. The Ertiga is certainly the flag bearer in the seven-seater MPV segment and it recorded a total of 9,565 units in January 2021 as against 4,997 units during the same period last year.

This led to huge Year-on-Year volume growth of 91.4 per cent. The Ertiga endured the highest volume growth of them all in the top ten except for its more premium sibling, the XL6, and the Bolero MUV finished in the second position. It posted a cumulative domestic tally of 7,567 units in the first month of the calendar year as against 7,223 units in January 2020 with 4.7 per cent surge.

Model January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (91.4%) 9,565 4,997 2. Mahindra Bolero (4.7%) 7,567 7,223 3. Renault Triber (-1.38%) 4,062 4,119 4. Toyota Innova Crysta (52.9%) 3,939 2,575 5. Maruti XL6 (305%) 3,119 770 6. Kia Carnival (-27.1%) 328 450 7. Mahindra Marazzo (-86%) 175 1,267 8. Datsun Go+ (-45%) 30 55 9. Toyota Vellfire 0 0

The Triber slotted in at third courtesy of the tally of 4,062 units last month as against 4,119 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with just 1.38 per cent decline. The XL6 is the more upmarket version of the Ertiga with a middle row captain seating arrangement. The six-seater registered the highest growth in the top ten table with 305 per cent.

Sold exclusively through Nexa dealerships, the XL6 garnered 3,119 units in the opening month of 2021 as against 770 units in January 2020. The Innova Crysta received a facelift late last year and it helped in the brand posting 92 per cent YoY growth along with the updated Fortuner.

It posted 3,939 units as against 2,575 units with nearly 53 per cent sales increase. The Carnival is currently the flagship product from Kia domestically and it has been well received amongst customers. It recorded 328 units as against 405 units twelve months before with 27.1 per cent de-growth. The Marazzo and Go+ finished in seventh and eighth places respectively.