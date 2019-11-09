Top 10 Most Sold Hatchbacks In October 2019 – Maruti Swift On Top

Maruti Suzuki dominated the hatchback sales charts once again by having five of its models up there while Hyundai had three in October 2019

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is known for dominating the entry-level hatchback space and October 2019 was no different as five of its models were part of the top ten. The Swift led the charge with a total of 19,401 units as against 17,215 units during the same month last year with YoY growth of 13%.

The Alto, on the other hand, was slotted in at second with 17,903 cumulative domestic sales as against 22,180 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with YoY de-growth of 19%. The Nexa topping Baleno came home third with a total of 16,237 units as against 18,657 units in October 2018 with YoY negative growth of 13%.

The Baleno and Wagon R sandwiched the Hyundai Elite i20 which emerged as the South Korean company’s most sold model in October 2019. The Baleno rivalling hatchback posted 14,683 units as against 13,290 units with an appreciable YoY volume increase of 10% capitalising on the festive season.

Hatchbacks October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift 19,401 17,215 2. Maruti Suzuki Alto 17,903 22,180 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,237 18,657 4. Hyundai Elite i20 14,683 13,290 5. Maruti Wagon R 14,359 10,655 6. Maruti S-Presso 10,634 – 7. Hyundai Grand i10 9,873 11,820 8. Hyundai Santro 5,855 8,535 9. Tata Tiago 5,460 7,549 10. Renault Kwid 5,384 6,035

*AutoPunditz

The third generation Wagon R was only introduced in January 2019 and it has been well-received among customers. Last month, the largest carmaker in the country sold a total of 14,359 units as against 10,655 units with year-on-year sales increase of 35%. The Swift and Wagon R did play a big role in Maruti Suzuki achieving positive sales in October 2019.

We have included Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid in the hatchback list due to their sizes despite being pitched as capable SUV-ish hatchbacks. The S-Presso made a certain mark against the competition in its very first month as 10,634 units were sold and it finished in the sixth position while the recently facelifted Kwid ended up tenth with 5,384 units.

Hyundai introduced the third generation Grand i10 only a few months ago and it has been doing a handy job for the brand. In October 2019, 9,873 units were sold against 11,820 units with YoY de-growth of 16%. It finished ahead of the Santro Sibling that registered 5,855 units while Tata Tiago garnered 5,460 units for ninth position.