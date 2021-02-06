Top 10 Most Sold Hatchbacks In Jan 2021 – Alto, Swift, Baleno, i10, i20

Maruti Suzuki had six hatchbacks in the top ten while Tata and Hyundai had two each with the Altroz as the highest YoY gainer in January 2021

In the first month of 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Alto entry-level hatchback finished on top of the sales standings with a total of 18,260 units as against 18,914 units during the same period in 2020 with 3.45 per cent negative sales growth. Four models in the top ten recorded de-growth while Tata Altroz emerged as the highest gainer.

The Swift compact hatchback came in at second with a cumulative domestic tally of 17,180 units as against 19,981 units during the corresponding month last year with 14.01 per cent sales decline. It is receiving a mid-life facelift with subtle exterior revisions and addition of new features sometime this month.

The Wagon R slotted in at third with 17,165 units last month as against 15,232 units in January 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 12.69 per cent. Totally, six Maruti Suzuki models featured in the top ten sales charts for hatchbacks underlining their significance in the mass market segment for the largest carmaker in the country.

Top 10 Most Sold Hatchbacks (YoY) January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-3.45%) 18,260 18,914 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-14.01%) 17,180 19,981 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (12.69%) 17,165 15,232 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-18.73%) 16,648 20,485 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (24%) 10,865 8,774 6. Hyundai i20 (5%) 8,505 8,137 7. Tata Altroz (64%) 7,378 4,505 8. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (12%) 6,963 6,236 9. Tata Tiago (60%) 6,909 4,313 10. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (-1%) 6,893 6,971

The Baleno finished in fourth place with 16,648 units as against 20,485 units during the same period in 2020 with 18.73 per cent sales slump. The Grand i10 Nios entered the market back in 2019 and it has been well received amongst customers. The Swift rival registered 10,865 units as against 8,774 units in January 2020.

Its bigger sibling, the third generation i20, introduced last year managed to garner a total of 8,505 units as against 8,137 units during the same month in 2020 with 5 per cent growth on YoY basis. The Altroz premium hatchback continued its good run of form in 2020 by posting its highest monthly sales yet in January 2021.

It swept a total of 7,378 units as against 4,505 units twelve months ago with 64 per cent volume increase. The Celerio finished in eighth position and is expected to switch to a brand new generation in the due course of this year. The hatchback posted 6,963 units with 12 per cent growth to finish ahead of Tata’s Tiago and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in ninth and tenth respectively.