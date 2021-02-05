Hyundai Venue finished on top of the sales table in January 2021 with a YoY growth close to 75 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has the Venue as its consistently selling model in the compact SUV segment and it rose to the top of the sales table in January 2021 with a huge Year-on-Year growth close to 75 per cent. The second-largest carmaker in the country garnered a total of 11,779 units as against 6,733 units during the same period in 2020.

With a difference of just over 1,100 units, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished second as 10,623 units were recorded against 10,134 units during the same period in 2020 with a marginal increase of 4.82 per cent. Kia Motors India introduced the Sonet late last year and it has emerged as a top-seller contributing to significant volumes alongside the Seltos.

The sub-four-metre SUV registered 8,859 units in January 2021 while Tata Nexon ended up as the fourth most sold model in the segment. The five-seater endured another auspicious month as it garnered the highest sales in a month ever. With 8,225 units last month, the Nexon posted a huge growth of 143.19 per cent as only 3,382 units were recorded in Jan 2020.

Model (YOY) January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Venue (74.94%) 11,779 6,733 2. Maruti Vitara Brezza (4.82%) 10,623 10,134 3. Kia Sonet 8,859 – 4. Tata Nexon (143.19%) 8,225 3,382 5. Mahindra XUV300 (37.26%) 4,612 3,360 6. Mahindra Thar 3,152 – 7. Toyota Urban Cruiser 3,075 – 8. Nissan Magnite 3,011 – 9. Ford Ecosport (-42.21%) 2,226 3,852 10. Honda WR-V (943.96%) 1,211 116

The SUV received a facelift just over a year ago with notable front changes along with the inclusion of new features and it has definitely helped in elevating the sales fortunes of the brand. The Mahindra XUV300 slotted in at fifth with 4,612 units last month as against 3,360 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 37.26 per cent surge.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Urban Cruiser in September 2020 and as expected, it has become a decent performer. The Glanza and Urban Cruiser have combined to record more than 50,000 unit sales courtesy of its alliance with Suzuki since July 2019. The latter managed to achieve a total of 3,075 units last month.

Nissan’s market saviour, the Magnite, debuted only in December 2020 and within a month of its launch, the reservations went past the 33,000 mark. It recorded 3,011 units last month and outsold Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V. Since the Thar stretches below four metres in length, we have given it a space in the table as 3,152 units of the lifestyle off-roader were sold last month to finish in sixth place.