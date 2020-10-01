Top 10 Sellings Cars In September 2020 – Swift, Baleno, Ertiga, Sonet

The Sonet has made its debut in top ten within two weeks of its market launch as it finished September 2020 with a total of 9,266 units

In the month of September 2020, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had six vehicles in the top 10 sales charts. It registered 1,60,442 units last month with a Year-on-Year growth of 30.8 per cent. Domestically, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer recorded 1,50,040 units while 2,568 units were supplied to TKM.

The Swift headed the sales table with a total of 22,643 units as the compact SUV continues to post good numbers. The Baleno B2 segment hatchback also continued its stronghold in its segment ahead of Hyundai Elite i20 and Tata Altroz as 19,433 units were recorded last month. The Alto entry-level hatch garnered 18,246 units in September 2020 to sit third.

The Wagon R has certainly been impressive in posting volume sales as 17,581 units were sold last month for fourth position. The Dzire compact sedan headed its segment with 13,988 units ahead of Hyundai Creta whose sales tally have steadily increased since the debut of the new generation model back in March 2020.

Top 10 Sellings Cars In September 2020 No. Of Units Sold 1. Maruti Swift 22,643 2. Maruti Baleno 19,433 3. Maruti Alto 18,246 4. Maruti Wagon-R 17,581 5. Maruti Dzire 13,988 6. Hyundai Creta 12,325 7. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 10,373 8. Maruti Ertiga 9,982 9. Hyundai Elite i20 9,852 10. Kia Sonet 9,266

The mid-size SUV is offered in three engine options and it comes in a wide range to appeal for a wide range of customers. The Grand i10 Nios, rivalling directly against the Maruti Suzuki Swift, registered 10,373 units as it has been making steady recovery in recent months while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ended up in eighth position.

The Elite i20 premium hatch is getting a brand new generation in the coming months with a host of exterior and interior changes along with new set of powertrain choices. It finished ninth in the top ten sales charts in September 2020. The Sonet has certainly been the headliner as it has entered top ten in its very first month in the domestic market.

Launched last month, the compact SUV gets a slew of segment-first features including a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission in diesel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect enabling 57 in-car connectivity based features. Its bookings have soared since day one!