Top 10 Most Sold Cars In November 2020 – Swift, Sonet, Creta, Ertiga, i10

Maruti Suzuki had seven models in the top ten while Hyundai had two courtesy of Creta and Grand i10 Nios

In the month of November 2020, most of the top-tier manufacturers posted positive YoY sales growth as 2,86,476 passenger cars were sold with 8.8 per cent volume growth. Maruti Suzuki registered 2.4 per cent sales de-growth while Hyundai, Tata, Kia and Mahindra recorded appreciable volume increase in contrary.

The largest carmaker in the country held on to a market share of 47.4 per cent last month and in the top ten sales charts, it had seven models. The top five positions were dominated by Maruti Suzuki as Swift led the way ahead of Baleno, Wagon R, Alto and Dzire. The Swift compact hatchback posted a total of 18,498 units as against 19,314 units with 4 per cent de-growth.

The Baleno also recorded negative YoY growth of 1 per cent as 17,872 units were sold in November 2020 as against 18,047 units during the same period last year. The Wagon R, on the other hand, garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 16,256 units as against 14,650 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 11 per cent volume jump.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-4%) 18,498 19,314 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-1%) 17,872 18,047 3. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (11%) 16,256 14,650 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (2%) 15,321 15,086 5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-23%) 13,536 17,659 6. Hyundai Creta (80%) 12,017 6,684 7. Kia Sonet (%) 11,417 – 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (10%) 11,183 10,162 9. Hyundai Grand i10 (7%) 10,936 10,186 10 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (27%) 9,557 7,537

The Alto was positioned fourth last month with 15,321 units as against 15,086 units in November 2019 with 2 per cent sales increase. The Dzire compact sedan continued to rule the roost as 13,536 units were registered as against 17,659 units during the same period in 2019 with 23 per cent negative sales growth.

In the second half of the table, the second generation Hyundai Creta finished sixth with 12,017 units as against 6,684 units in November 2019 with 80 per cent decline. Since its debut, Hyundai has managed to get back the new Creta on top of the mid-size SUV sales charts ahead of Kia Seltos. The Sonet ended up seventh with a massive tally of 11,417 units.

It became the most sold model for Kia in the country and also reclaimed top position in the sub-four-metre SUV segment. The Eeco stood eighth with 11,183 units as against 10,162 units with 10 per cent growth and Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios ended up ninth with 10,936 units ahead of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which rounded out the table with 27 per cent growth.