Top 10 Most Sold Bikes In Oct 2019 – Hero Splendor On The Top

In October 2019, Hero Splendor led the way from HF Deluxe, CB Shine, Platina and CT100

In October 2019, Hero MotoCorp slotted in four motorcycles in the top 10 while Bajaj had three with Honda, Royal Enfield and TVS one each. The Splendor, as has been the case, garnered a total of 2,64,137 units last month. It scored just over 4,200 units lesser than what it managed during the same month in 2018.

The HF Deluxe was positioned second as it recorded cumulative domestic numbers of 1,85,751 units as against 2,00,312 units during the corresponding month last year with 7% YoY decline. The CB Shine from Honda was the only motorcycle which had represented the Japanese manufacturer in the top ten sales chart in October 2019.

The CB Shine posted a total of 87,743 units as against 91,319 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 4% YoY de-growth. Bajaj Auto’s Platina came home fourth with 70,466 units in October 2019 as against 74,064 units during the same month in 2018 with 5% volume decline.

S.No Top 10 Most Sold Bikes In Oct 2019 No. Of Units 1. Hero Splendor 2,64,137 2. Hero HF Deluxe 1,85,751 3. Honda CB Shine 87,743 4. Bajaj Platina 70,466 5. Bajaj CT100 61,483 6. Hero Passion 45,928 7. Bajaj Pulsar 150 43,002 8. Hero Glamour 40,896 9. Royal Enfield Classic 350 38,936 10. TVS Apache 34,059

DataSource : AutoPunditz

Another entry-level commuter motorcycle helping Bajaj to register high volumes every month has been the CT100. It swept a total of 61,483 units as against 93,676 units with massive Year-on-Year drop of 34%. Hero’s long-serving Passion endured 45,928 units last month with volume decline of 46%.

The highly popular Pulsar series has been expansion through 2019 but the 150 cc model remains as the top-seller more often than not. Last month, the Pulsar 150 garnered 43,002 units as against 63,957 units with 33% decline. The Pulsar 125 is also doing a handy job in sales volumes as it sat outside the top ten with 33,042 units.

While Hero MotoCorp’s Glamour finished in eighth position with 40,896 units, Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 managed 38,936 units last month with 16% YoY volume drop. The Apache range registered 34,059 units in October 2019 with 18% sales drop and rounded out the top ten.