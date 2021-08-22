Top 10 Most Sold Bikes In July 2021 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn

Hero Splendor was the most sold motorcycle in the country in the month of July 2021 with 2,50,794 units and 17.5 per cent growth

In the month of July 2021, Hero MotoCorp had the Splendor dominate the proceedings as it led the entire two-wheeler space by posting the highest sales tally. The most sold motorcycle in the country last month recorded 2,50,794 units as against 2,13,413 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY sales surge of 17.5 per cent.

The Honda CB Shine finished in the second position with 1,16,128 unit sales against 88,969 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 30.5 per cent. It had the second-highest YoY increase amongst the top ten. The Hero HF Deluxe was the third most sold motorcycle in India with a cumulative domestic tally of 1,06,304 units.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 1,54,152 units, a negative sales growth of 31 per cent was registered. Six out of the top ten motorcycles in the table could not post positive sales growth as Bajaj Pulsar slotted in at the fourth position with 65,094 units against 73,836 units with 11.8 per cent de-growth.

Top 10 Bikes (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (17.5%) 2,50,794 2,13,413 2. Honda CB Shine (30.5%) 1,16,128 88,969 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-31%) 1,06,304 1,54,152 4. Bajaj Pulsar (-11.8%) 65,094 73,836 5. Bajaj Platina (55.5%) 54,606 35,103 6. Bajaj CT100 (-17.2%) 27,962 33,774 7. TVS Apache (-19.1%) 27,228 33,664 8. Honda Unicorn (7.5%) 21,735 20,213 9. Hero Glamour (-59.7%) 20,606 51,225 10. Hero Passion (-58.7%) 18,316 44,377

At fifth, Bajaj Platina posted 54,606 unit sales last month as against 35,103 units during the same period twelve months ago with 55.5 per cent growth and it was the highest gainer. In the second half of the table, Bajaj had the CT100 entry-level commuter motorcycle finished in sixth with a total of 27,962 units.

This, when compared to the corresponding period in 2020 with 33,774 units, negative volume growth of 17.2 per cent, was recorded. The TVS Apache ended up as the seventh most sold motorcycle in India last month with 27,228 units against 33,664 units with a 19.1 per cent decline in volumes as it headed Unicorn, Glamour and Passion.

The Honda Unicorn finished in the eighth position with 21,735 units against 20,213 units in July 2020 with 7.5 per cent YoY growth. The Hero Glamour recorded 20,606 units against 51,225 units with a 59.7 per cent drop in numbers. The Hero Passion rounded out the sales table with 18,316 units and 58.7 per cent YoY de-growth.