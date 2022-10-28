Top 10 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs In India – Toyota Hyryder To Hyundai Venue

The new Grand Vitara and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are currently the most fuel-efficient SUVs in the Indian market

The demand for SUVs is extremely strong in the Indian market right now and most of the car brands are now expanding their SUV portfolio with the launch of powerful and VFM products in the country. Here is a list of the top 10 most fuel-efficient SUVs in India.

1. Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder Hybrid

The newly launched Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder not only share similar underpinnings but in addition to this, also get similar powertrain options and are offered with two engine options – 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L TNGA strong hybrid petrol. While the 1.5L NA petrol delivers a claimed fuel economy of 20.58 kmpl, it is the 1.5L strong-hybrid powertrain that boasts a claimed mileage of 27.89 kmpl, making the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder the most fuel-efficient SUVs in India.

2. Kia Sonet Diesel

The Kia Sonet takes on the rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and other sub-4m SUVs in India. The Kia Sonet is offered with three engine options – 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo petrol, and 1.5L diesel. With a claimed fuel economy of 24.1 kmpl, the Kia Sonet diesel is the most fuel-efficient SUV in its class.

3. Honda WR-V Diesel

The Honda WR-V diesel boasts a claimed fuel economy figure of 23.7 kmpl and is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This engine churns out a peak power and torque output of 99 bhp and 200 Nm respectively. The buyers can also opt for a 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine that is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol variants offer a fuel efficiency of 16.5 kmpl.

4. Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue shares its powertrain options with the Kia Sonet and offers a feature-rich and practical package for buyers. The Hyundai Venue diesel returns a claimed mileage of 23.4 kmpl and is one of the most fuel-efficient diesel engines in the country.

5. Tata Nexon Diesel

The Tata Nexon is currently one of the safest SUVs in India and is one of the most practical offerings in the market right now. It is offered with two powertrain options – 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel. The 108 bhp 1.5L diesel engine delivers a maximum torque output of 260 Nm and boasts a claimed fuel economy of 21.5 kmpl.

6. Hyundai Creta Diesel

The Hyundai Creta is the best-selling SUV in its segment and is offered with three engine options – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.4L turbo petrol, and 1.5L diesel. The diesel engine churns out a peak power output of 138 bhp and boasts a claimed mileage of 21.4 kmpl. The automatic diesel variant on the other hand delivers a claimed fuel economy of 18.5 kmpl.

7. Nissan Magnite Turbo Petrol

The Nissan Magnite is one of the most affordable compact SUVs in the Indian market and is offered with two powertrain options – 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L Turbo petrol. The turbocharged petrol engine churns out a peak power output of 99 bhp and returns a claimed fuel economy of 20 kmpl.

8. Mahindra XUV300 Diesel

The Mahindra XUV300 is not only one of the safest offerings in the segment but also boasts commendable dynamics, a premium cabin, and powerful engine options. While the XUV300 is offered with two engine options, it is the 1.5L diesel motor that is more fuel efficient and gets a claimed fuel economy of 20 kmpl.

9. Maruti Brezza Petrol

The new Maruti Brezza is offered with an updated 1.5L K15C petrol engine that churns out 101 bhp and a maximum torque of 137 Nm. It is offered either with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. The claimed fuel economy figures stand at 20.15 kmpl for the manual variant and 19.8 kmp for the automatic variant.

10. Renault Kiger Turbo Petrol

Just like the Nissan Magnite, the Renault Kiger is also offered with similar powertrain options. Likewise, it is offered with similar gearbox options and the manual turbo variants return a fuel economy of 20.53 kmpl. The naturally aspirated petrol engine on the other hand returns a claimed fuel economy of 19.17 kmpl.