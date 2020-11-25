Top 10 Most Exported Cars In 2020 So Far – EcoSport & Seltos In Top 3

In the period between April and October 2020, Ford shipped 23,190 units of the EcoSport as it finished on top ahead of Beat and Seltos

The automotive industry reeled on a rough patch for many months due to the health crisis but the market scenario has really improved over the last three months. Automakers have taken advantage of the festive season by introducing special editions, new trims, attractive finance schemes and even new models to lure in buyers.

The strategy has indeed worked with most of the brands posting positive sales growth all along. However, the same cannot be said for the export sector mainly during this financial year. In the period between April and October 2020, 1,95,296 units of passenger cars were shipped globally from local production facility at a massive volume decline of 52.9 per cent.

While Hyundai has stayed as the largest exporter of cars so far this fiscal, it was Ford that topped the charts with the EcoSport compact SUV due to its consistent demand elsewhere. General Motors’ Beat hatchback ended up second with 21,705 units as against 45,644 units with 52 per cent de-growth.

Top 10 Most Exported Cars (YoY) April-October 2020 April-October 2019 1. Ford EcoSport (-47%) 23,190 43,769 2. GM Beat (-52%) 21,705 45,644 3. Kia Seltos (774%) 20,293 2,321 4. Volkswagen Vento (-46%) 17,286 31,758 5. Hyundai Verna (-60%) 15,789 39,005 6. Maruti S-Presso (5907%) 11,713 195 7. Maruti Baleno (-57%) 9,811 22,828 8. Hyundai Creta (-70%) 7,437 25,206 9. Hyundai Grand i10 (-70%) 6,436 21,591 10. Hyundai Aura 6,047 –

Between April and October 2020, Ford shipped 23,190 units of the EcoSport with 47 per cent volume decline while the Seltos stood third with 20,293 units. Kia Motors India totally exported 20,819 units during this period and 20,293 of them were Seltos. This resulted in Year-on-Year volume growth of 774 per cent.

The Vento came fourth with 17,286 units as against 31,758 units in April to October 2019 period with 46 per cent de-growth. The C-segment sedan has been on sale for so long based on the PQ25 platform and its demand still exists outside India. One of its main rivals, Hyundai Verna, recorded 15,789 units as against just over 39,000 units with 60 per cent drop.

Maruti Suzuki’s S-Presso and Baleno ended up fifth and sixth respectively with the former posting a massive volume increase as 11,713 units were shipped. The Creta mid-size SUV finished eighth with 7,437 units while Grand i10 recorded 6,436 units for ninth. Hyundai’s Aura compact sedan rounded out the charts and Maruti Suzuki Swift finished just outside the top ten.