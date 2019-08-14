Top 10 Most Expensive Motorcycles on Sale in India

When it comes to luxury motorcycling, sky is the limit in terms of the variety, features and performance these motorcycles can deliver

The premium motorcycling culture in India has been seeing a growth unlike ever before with more and more people willing to take up the “motorcycling culture” and are also willing to spend for the experience. Some of these people, though, want nothing but the absolute best and are ready to spend whatever it takes to have one of the best motorcycles not only in India but across the world.

So if you’re someone like this, here are ten of the most expensive motorcycles on sale in India right now that offer the absolute best of their class with an unique identity of their own. Keep in mind, that all the prices mentioned in this list are ex-showroom prices. With that out of the way, let’s begin!

10. Kawasaki Ninja H2 – Rs 34.99 Lakh

Well, let’s start from the most affordable motorcycle on this list which is the mighty Kawasaki Ninja H2 that comes in at a mighty price tag of Rs 34.99 lakh – now if that’s the cheapest motorcycle on this list, it only gets more exciting from here!

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 has received an update in terms of power which is up by 31 hp and also torque which is up by 8.2 Nm, which means this motorcycle now makes 231 hp and 141.7 Nm of torque. If that doesn’t excite you, the motorcycle also comes with a ‘self-healing’ paint job.

9. Indian Chieftain Limited – Rs 39.19 Lakh

The Indian Chieftain Limited is Indian Motorcycle’s answer to the Harley-Davidson Touring Range of motorcycle – both of which have created an identity for themselves as being the king of the highways. The 2019 Chieftain Limited gets the Ride Command System, which as per the company, is the fastest and most customizable user interface on two wheels which is operated on the largest screen as well.

Other features include Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle information and more. The 1811cc Thunder Stroke III V-Twin engine produces 161 Nm of torque.

8. Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon – Rs 41.79 Lakh

Yes, this is the second Kawasaki Ninja H2 that is featuring on our list but it is not the last one as you might want to wait for that, but as for this – the Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon, well at Rs 41.79 lakh you get yourself a full carbon-fibre upper-cowl, an updated intake system, ECU, tyres, brakes while carrying over the same engine and the self-healing paint as the Ninja H2.

7. Indian Roadmaster – Rs 42.15 Lakh

So if you want to decimate the highways then the Indian Chieftain Limited would have been the motorcycle for you as listed above, but when it comes to a cross-country tourer that does not compromise in luxury whatsoever, then the Indian Roadmaster is the one you would want.

It is loaded to the brim with features but the highlights include an electronically-adjustable wind deflector, adjustable footpegs, heated grips, cruise control, heated seats and keyless ignition. Indian Motorcycles also sold the even more exclusive Indian Roadmaster Elite in India which costs Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom) earlier this year.

6. Harley-Davidson CVO – Rs 50.53 Lakh

You cannot talk about highway motorcycle and cross-country tours without talking about the iconic Harley-Davidson. The American Motorcycle maker makes the CVO, which stands for Custom Vehicle Operations, and is pretty much as good as a Harley gets. Powering it is a 1923 cc Milwaukee Eight 117 engine and it too offers features like Bluetooth connectivity, audio system, heated grips, heated seats and keyless ignition.

5. Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale – Rs 51.8 Lakh

With that we wrap up the list of cruisers that would be making it to this list as the top five slots are taken up by all-out sportsbikes. Starting with the Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale, it builds up on the already legendary Panigale V4 by offering adjustable foot pegs, lots of carbon-fibre bits, Alcantara seats and full Akrapovic exhaust system that takes the total power output to 226 hp as compared to the 214 hp on the stock bike. This is limited to just 1,500 units for the world.

4. Ducati Panigale V4 R – Rs 51.87 Lakh

If the Panigale V4 and the V4 Special don’t quite cut it for you then the Panigale V4 R is pretty much as close as it gets to an all-out Ducati WSBK or MotoGP motorcycle. The V4 R is the homologated version and is powered by a 998cc V4 engine making 221 hp of power and 112 Nm of torque.

And if you fit the Akrapovic exhaust system that Ducati provides with this motorcycle then the total output goes up to a mind-blowing 234 hp dished out at 15,500 RPM. This is also one of the most powerful motorcycles to be sold in India.

3. Ducati Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 – Rs 54.90 Lakh

While the Ducati Panigale V4 R is the most performance-oriented Ducati that you can buy, it is the limited-edition Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 that is the most expensive Ducati V4.

It celebrates 25 years of the company’s iconic 916 – which has been one of the most successful Ducati racing motorcycle of all time – and it is limited to 500 units worldwide. It racked up 120 race wins, eight constructors’ titles and six riders’ titles and the Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 is a modern-day homage to that machine’s legacy.

In terms of mechanical changes, it uses the same engine and suspension as the Panigale V4 S but borrows the sportier frame from the V4 R. It also gets a dry clutch and forged-magnesium Marchesini Racing wheels, a titanium Akrapovic exhaust and a long list of carbon-fibre and billet-aluminium components.

2. 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2R – Rs 75.80 Lakh

As we promised, there was one more Kawasaki in our list and that is taken up by the Kawasaki Ninja H2R, which at Rs 75.80 Lakh, takes up the second spot. It is undoubtedly one of the craziest performance motorcycles ever made with some of the most exciting yet frightening statistics you would ever heard.

The 998cc engine on this is supercharged and makes an almost unbelievable 326 hp of power (with Ram Air) and 165 Nm of torque. For 2019, it gets Brembo Stylema brakes, the self-healing H2 paint job and a new supercharged emblem on the engine casing. And no, this motorcycle is not street-legal and is meant strictly for the race track.

1. BMW – Rs 86.70 Lakh

And finally, coming to the most expensive motorcycle that you can buy in India – the BMW HP4 Race which costs Rs 86.70 lakh (ex-showroom, of course). While it is not as extremely powerful as the motorcycle at the spot number of this list, what makes this special is the extensive use of carbon-fibre all over the motorcycle.

The BMW HP4 Race is the first production motorcycle in the world to offer a mainframe that is made entirely out of carbon-fibre that weighs merely 7.8 kilos. Then, there’s also the carbon-fibre wheels and thanks to such drastic measures, the HP4 Race weighs just 171 kg.

Add to that the fact that it makes 215 hp and you have a seriously quick motorcycle on your hands. Keep in mind, though, that this is not a street-legal motorcycle and is meant to be used on the race tracks only.