Hyundai Creta posted 12,866 units in September 2022 against 8,193 units with a YoY positive sales growth of 57 per cent

Hyundai’s best-selling SUV in the country, the Creta, finished on top of the midsize SUV sales charts once again as 12,866 units were sold against 8,193 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 57 per cent. The Seltos continued to be the second most sold midsize SUV in the country.

The Korean SUV posted 11,000 units last month against 9,583 units during the corresponding month in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 15 per cent. The arrival of the new generation Scorpio and the updated old Scorpio dubbed the Scorpio Classic, Mahindra garnered a healthy total of 9,536 units last month against 2,588 units in September 2021.

This led to a huge YoY positive volume surge of 268 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the fourth position with 6,063 unit sales in September 2022 against 1,370 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 343 per cent. Mahindra has high demand for the Scorpio N, XUV700 and Thar in India currently.

Top 10 MidSize SUVs September 2022 September 2021 1. Hyundai Creta (57%) 12,866 8,193 2. Kia Seltos (15%) 11,000 9,583 3. Mahindra Scorpio (268%) 9,536 2,588 4. Mahindra XUV700 (343%) 6,063 1,370 5. Maruti Grand Vitara 4,769 – 6. Tata Harrier (6%) 2,993 2,821 7. Skoda Kushaq (3%) 2,224 2,158 8. MG Hector (–23%) 2,105 2,722 9. Tata Safari (35%) 2,030 1,500 10. Volkswagen Taigun 1,994 –

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara made its mark in the top ten midsize SUV sales table as 4,769 units were recorded last month. The five-seater is based on the Global C platform and it derives power from a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine, which enables a claimed fuel economy of close to 28 kmpl.

The deliveries of the Grand Vitara have commenced in India and Maruti Suzuki has high hopes for it. In the second half of the table, Tata Harrier finished in the sixth position with 2,993 unit sales as against 2,821 units with a YoY sales growth of 6 per cent. Skoda’s Kushaq managed a total of 2,224 units to sit in the seventh position.

The MG Hector was the eighth most sold midsize SUV and is due a facelift in the coming weeks. It garnered 2,015 units against 2,722 units with a YoY drop of 23 per cent while Tata Safari and Volkswagen Taigun rounded out the top ten in ninth and tenth positions respectively with 2,030 units and 1,994 units.