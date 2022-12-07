Top 10 Midsize SUVs Nov 2022 – Creta, Seltos, Scorpio, Vitara, Hyryder

Hyundai Creta remained on top of the midsize SUV sales table in the month of November 2022 ahead of Kia Seltos, Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra XUV700

In the month of November 2022, Hyundai’s Creta continued to reign supreme in the midsize SUV sales charts as 13,321 units were sold against 10,300 units during the same period last year with YoY positive volume growth of 29 per cent. The facelifted version of the Creta is expected to make its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo next month.

It will come with a host of changes inside and out. The Kia Seltos finished in the second position with 9,284 units as against 8,859 units in November 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 5 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio range comprising the Scorpion N and Scorpio Classic combined to record a total of 6,455 units.

This when compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 3,370 units, a YoY positive sales surge of 92 per cent was noted. The Mahindra XUV700 was the fourth most sold midsize SUV in India last month as 5,701 units were registered as against 3,207 units in November 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 78 per cent.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs November 2022 November 2021 1. Hyundai Creta (29%) 13,321 10,300 2. Kia Seltos (5%) 9,284 8,859 3. Mahindra Scorpio (92%) 6,455 3,370 4. Mahindra XUV700 (78%) 5,701 3,207 5. Maruti Grand Vitara 4,433 – 6. Toyota Hyryder 3,116 – 7. Hyundai Alcazar (5%) 2,566 2,453 8. Tata Harrier (-19%) 2,119 2,607 9. Skoda Kushaq (7%) 2,009 1,876 10. Volkswagen Taigun (-30%) 1,979 2,849

Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara was positioned fifth with a total of 4,433 units while its sibling, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was placed sixth with 3,116 unit sales. Both can be had with either a mild-hybrid or a strong hybrid powertrain and they will likely get a CNG version some time this month to further expand their respective range.

The Hyundai Alcazar finished in the seventh position with 2,566 units last month as against 2,453 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 5 per cent. Tata Motors’ Harrier was the eighth most sold midsize SUV in the country last month as 2,119 units were sold against 2,607 units with a YoY volume drop of 19 per cent.

The Skoda Kushaq finished in the ninth position with 2,009 units as against 1,876 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY growth of 7 per cent. The VW Taigun rounded out the top ten with 1,979 units against 2,849 units with a YoY decline of 30 per cent.