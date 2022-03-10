Top 10 Midsize SUVs In Feb 2022 – Creta, Seltos, XUV700, Scorpio, Astor

Hyundai Creta was the most sold midsize SUV in India in February 2022 as 9,606 units were recorded against 12,248 units with a YoY decline of 22.7 per cent

In the second month of the new calendar year, Hyundai had the Creta finish at the top of the midsize SUV sales standings as 9,606 units were sold against 12,248 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 22.7 per cent. The Kia Seltos continued to be in the second position with 6,575 unit sales.

This when compared to the corresponding month last year with 8,305 units, a YoY volume decline of 20.8 per cent was noted. The Mahindra XUV700 was the third most sold midsize SUV in the country as 4,138 units were recorded. The Tata Harrier finished in the fourth position with 2,619 unit sales as against 2,030 units with a YoY sales increase of 29 per cent.

The Mahindra Scorpio finished in the fifth position with 2,610 units and it was just 9 units short of the Harrier. The Scorpio posted a domestic tally of 3,532 units during the same period twelve months ago leading to a YoY volume drop of 26 per cent. The Hyundai Alcazar came in at sixth with a total of 2,516 units against 3,725 units in Feb 2021.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs In February (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (-22.7%) 9,606 12,248 2. Kia Seltos (-20.8%) 6,575 8,305 3. Mahindra XUV700 4,138 – 4. Tata Harrier (29%) 2,619 2,030 5. Mahindra Scorpio (-26%) 2,610 3,532 6. Hyundai Alcazar (-9.5%) 2,516 3,725 7. VW Taigun 2,388 – 8. Skoda Kushaq 2,307 – 9. MG Astor 2,275 – 10. MG Hector (-42.5%) 2,102 3,662

This led to a YoY sales de-growth of 9.5 per cent. The Alcazar is offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and the three-row midsize SUV space has seen many rivals in the recent past. The Volkswagen Taigun slotted in at seventh with 2,388 units while the Skoda Kushaq finished in the eighth position with 2,307 unit sales.

MG’s Astor was the ninth most sold midsize SUV in India last month as 2,275 units were registered while the MG Hector rounded out the top ten with 2,102 units against 3,662 units in February 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 42.5 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio will get a brand new generation likely by the middle of this year.

Along with the compact SUV segment, the midsize space is popular in the Indian market and more activity especially in the three-row space is expected in the near future.