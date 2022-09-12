Top 10 MidSize SUVs August 2022 – Creta, Seltos, Harrier, XUV700, Taigun

Hyundai Creta continued to lead the way in the month of August 2022 with 12,577 units against 12,597 units with a near flat YoY growth

In the month of August 2022, Hyundai posted a cumulative domestic tally of 12,577 units against 12,597 units during the same period last year with a near-flat growth. Its main rival, the Kia Sonet, registered a total of 8,652 units against 8,619 units during the corresponding month in 2021. With a positive growth, the Seltos posted 33 units in addition.

The Mahindra Scorpio finished in the third position with a tally of 7,056 unit sales against 2,606 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume surge of 171 per cent. The Scorpio range comprises the Scorpio Classic (updated version of the old Scorpio and the Scorpio N whose deliveries will commence towards the end of this month).

The Mahindra XUV700 slotted in at fourth with a total of 6,010 units. The XUV700 is retailed in India in an expansive range and it appeals to a wide band of customers as five- and seven-seater configurations are available. It is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.

Top 10 MidSize SUV August 2022 August 2021 1. Hyundai Creta 12,577 12,597 2. Kia Seltos 8,652 8,619 3. Mahindra Scorpio (171%) 7,056 2,606 4. Mahindra XUV700 6,010 0 5. Tata Harrier (–5%) 2596 2,743 6. MG Hector (–41%) 1917 3,276 7. Skoda Kushaq (-35%) 1,876 2,904 8. Tata Safari (3%) 1,820 1,762 9. MG Astor 1324 0 10. Volkswagen Taigun 1019 0

The Tata Harrier finished in the fifth position with 2,596 units against 2,743 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume de-growth of 5 per cent. The MG Hector managed to record a total of 1,917 units last month as against 3,276 units during the corresponding period a year ago with a YoY sales drop of 41 per cent.

The Skoda Kushaq came home seventh with 1,876 unit sales against 2,904 units in August 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of 35 per cent. The Tata Safari, the three-row version of the Harrier, posted 1,820 units against 1,762 units with a YoY sales growth of 3 per cent. The heavily updated Harrier is expected to launch in the near future.

The MG Astor midsize SUV made it to ninth with 1,324 units while the Volkswagen Taigun rounded out the top ten with 1,019 unit sales in the month of August 2022.