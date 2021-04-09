Top 10 Midsize Sedans In March 2021 – City, Verna, Ciaz, Rapid, Vento, Yaris

The midsize sedan segment saw a MoM de-growth of 5 per cent in March 2021 as Hyundai Verna led the way ahead of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Indian passenger car industry posted a massive YoY growth in the month of March 2021 and it was mainly due to the dismal sales during the same period last year. However, the progression made by the car manufacturers in the second half of last CY and along the course of this year should not be undermined as volume numbers have steadily grown.

The increase in sales can be clearly witnessed compared to February 2021 as 3.9 per cent MoM growth was seen. Recently, the global auto sector has been massively impacted by the disruption in supply chain and shortage of semiconductors as well. The volume-based hatchback segments, compact and midsize SUV segments saw a health gain last month.

However, the same could not be said for the midsize sedan segment, which has been on a lowkey run in recent years. The Hyundai Verna was the most sold C-segment sedan in the month of March 2021 as 2,778 units were recorded against just 893 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a growth of 211 per cent.

Top 10 Midsize Sedans (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Verna (211%) 2,778 893 2. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-13%) 1,628 1,863 3. Skoda Rapid (402%) 903 180 4. Toyota Yaris (105%) 871 424 5. Honda City (4%) 815 786 6. VW Vento (621%) 137 19

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz finished in second place with 1,628 units as against 1,863 units during the same period twelve months ago with 13 per cent negative sales growth. The Skoda Rapid moved up the ranking to finish third as 903 units were registered against 180 units in March 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 402 per cent.

The Yaris ended up forth with 871 units as against 424 units during the same period in 2020 with 105 per cent growth. Honda Cars India introduced the fifth generation City last year and it helped in improving the sales numbers in the segment as a whole. But, last month, it could only manage to record 815 units as against 786 units in March 2020.

It saw a growth of 4 per cent while Volkswagen Vento rounded out the segment in sixth with 137 units. Skoda and Volkswagen are preparing replacements for the Rapid and Vento respectively and they could help in revival in sales a little bit in the executive sedan space.