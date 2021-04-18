Top 10 Hatchbacks With The Highest Discounts In April 2021

Here, we have detailed the best discounts and offers available on hatchbacks in the Indian market this month (April 2021)

Automakers in India are busy declaring price hikes on their vehicles with the start of the new fiscal year, to cover the increased costs of raw materials and transportation. Thankfully, manufacturers have declared discounts as well, to provide some relief to buyers. Below, we have discussed ten hatchbacks that have the highest discounts available this month.

Volkswagen Polo is available at special discounted prices, which effectively translate to cash discounts worth up to Rs. 32,500, depending on the trim selected. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is also available on the car, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 for existing VW customers.

Maruti Swift has a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 on offer, depending on the variant. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also available. As for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, it is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

On Maruti Ignis, a maximum cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is available, depending on the trim selected. It also has an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 available on it. As for Datsun Go, it is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

On Maruti Baleno, a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000 is available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Hyundai Santro also has a maximum cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on offer. A corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also available on the Santro.

Hatchbacks with highest discounts in April 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Additional Benefits Volkswagen Polo Up to Rs. 32,500 Rs. 20,000 (+ Rs. 10,000 loyalty bonus) Maruti Swift Up to Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 (+ Rs. 3,000 corporate discount) Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 30,000 Rs. 10,000 + (Rs. 5,000 corporate discount) Maruti Ignis Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + (+ Rs. 3,000 corporate discount) Datsun Go Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Baleno Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 (+ Rs. 3,000 corporate discount) Hyundai Santro Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 (+ Rs. 5,000 corporate discount) Maruti Alto Rs. 17,000 Rs. 15,000 (+ Rs. 3,000 corporate discount) Honda Jazz Rs. 15,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 17,248) Rs. 15,000 Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000

Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs. 17,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on the Alto. Honda Jazz has an interesting deal available; buyers can either opt for a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 17,248. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also available on the Jazz. As for Tata Tiago, it has a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on offer.