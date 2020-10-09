Top 10 Hatchbacks With Attractive Discounts In October 2020

Check out our list of the best hatchbacks to buy this October, courtesy of lucrative discounts and offers available on them

Although Indian consumers are slowly leaning towards crossover SUVs, the popularity of hatchback cars is still undefeated in our market. Affordability is perhaps the main reason why customers still prefer the latter, apart from their economical running costs. To lure in more customers, carmakers in India are offering some pretty attractive deals on their vehicles these days, including hatchbacks as well.

Here, we have a list of the ten best hatchbacks you can buy during October 2020, ranging from the extremely popular Maruti Alto to the Hyundai Elite i20.

Maruti Swift October 2020 Discount

Maruti Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India, and the company is offering benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 on it. There’s a Rs. 15,000 cash discount available on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. For select customers, a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000 is also applicable.

Tata Tiago October 2020 Discount

Tata Tiago received a mid-life facelift earlier this year, and the homegrown carmaker is already offering some lucrative deals on it. Tata’s most affordable vehicle is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 October 2020 Discount

Last year, Hyundai launched the third-generation i10 in India, dubbed ‘Grand i10 Nios’. The company, however, decided not to retire the older-generation i10 (Grand i10) in India, keeping it on retail alongside the new one. The older Grand i10 is available with a huge cash discount of Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Celerio October 2020 Discount

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the next-generation Celerio in India soon, and the vehicle has already been spied during road tests. Meanwhile, the current-generation model is being offered with a substantial cash discount of Rs. 25,000. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available.

Maruti Wagon R October 2020 Discount

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R is a quintessential entry-level hatchback, offering loads of space and economical engine options at an extremely affordable price point. Customers can avail a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on it. A corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also available on the Wagon-R.

Maruti Alto October 2020 Discount

Maruti Suzuki’s most affordable car is available with benefits of up to Rs. 41,000, which is quite a substantial figure, especially for the Alto. The value of the cash discount is Rs. 21,000, the exchange bonus is worth Rs. 15,000, and there’s a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 available as well.

Datsun redi-GO October 2020 Discount

Earlier this year, the Datsun redi-GO received a mid-life facelift, and the company is currently offering some impressive offers on it. There’s a cash discount of Rs. 7,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 available on the little Datsun, along with a corporate discount worth up to Rs. 5,000. The company is also offering additional benefits worth Rs. 7,000 to customers who book one before 15th October(before Navrati begins).

Renault Kwid October 2020 Discount

Renault’s most-affordable vehicle in India is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. For select customers, there is a corporate discount available of up to Rs. 9,000 as well, and the company is also offering a rural discount of Rs. 5,000 (for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members). Not only that, but a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 10,000 is also available for existing Renault customers.

Maruti Baleno October 2020 Discount

The Maruti Baleno is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the base ‘Sigma’ trim, and a discount of Rs. 10,000 on other trims. There is an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 also available on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The company is also offering additional benefits of Rs. 5,000 to customers who book their vehicle before 15th October, as a pre-Navratri bonus.

Hyundai Elite i20 October 2020 Discount

The next-generation Hyundai i20 is expected to launch in India next month, and as such, the company is offering some heavy discounts on the outgoing model. The ‘Sportz’ trim of the current-gen Elite i20 is available with a cash discount of Rs. 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Toyota Glanza October 2020 Discount

Toyota’s rebadged version of the Maruti Baleno was introduced in India last year, and is it currently the only hatchback in the company’s lineup. To increase its sales, the Glanza is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Volkswagen Polo October 2020 Discount

Volkswagen Polo is available with a maximum cash discount of up to Rs. 28,500. Apart from that, you can also avail a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000 on the little VW hatchback. There is no booking bonus or corporate discount on offer, sadly.