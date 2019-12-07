Top 10 Hatchbacks Sold In Nov 2019 – Swift, Baleno, Tiago To Kwid

In the top ten table for hatchbacks in November 2019, Maruti Suzuki occupied six out of ten positions while Hyundai secured two places

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) utterly dominated the hatchback sales as it has always been in the month of November 2019 with six of the top ten models belonged to the brand. The biggest car manufacturer in the country had the Swift as its most sold hatchback with a total of 19,314 units.

Despite posting Year-on-Year sales decline of 13 per cent as 22,191 units were retailed in November 2018, the Swift ended up as the most sold car in the industry last month. In the hatchback table, the Baleno came home second as 18,047 units were registered against 18,649 units during the same month in 2018 with just 3 per cent volume drop.

The Alto led the hatchback sales for too long and it appears to have slightly slowed down leaving way for its more premium siblings. The entry-level model slotted below Swift and Baleno in the third position by garnering 15,086 units as against 18,643 units during the corresponding month last year with 19 per cent decline.

Model (+/-%) November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-13%) 19,314 22,191 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-3%) 18,047 18,649 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-19%) 15,086 18,643 4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R (30%) 14,650 11,311 5. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 11,220 New Launch 6. Hyundai I20 (-1%) 10,446 10,555 7. Hyundai Grand I10 (10%) 10,186 9,252 8. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (-21%) 6,651 8,371 9. Tata Tiago (-39%) 4,811 7,879 10. Renault Kwid (-23%) 4,182 5,419

The latest-gen Wagon R introduced at the beginning of 2019 has been well-received among buyers and it posted YoY sales growth of 30 per cent last month as 14,650 units were sold against 11,311 units in November 2018. The recently launched S-Presso and XL6 have been doing handy jobs in sales numbers as well and the former posted 11,220 units last month.

Hyundai’s Elite i20 and Grand i10 finished in sixth and seventh positions respectively. The Elite i20 will be receiving a complete makeover in the coming months and it registered a total of 10,446 units as against 10,555 units with YoY decline of 1 per cent. The i10, on the other hand, posted 10 per cent sales growth as 10,186 units were retailed.



The Celerio ended up in the eighth position with 6,651 units as against 8,371 units with 21 per cent sales decrease. The Tiago was the most sold Tata in November 2019 and it posted 4,811 units as against 7,879 units with 39 per cent sales drop. The Kwid facelift rounded out the top ten hatchback sales chart with 23 per cent de-growth as 4,182 units were sold.