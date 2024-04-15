Top 10 Hatchbacks March 2024 – WagonR, Baleno, Tiago, Glanza

In top 10 hatchback sales charts for March 2024, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR secured the top position, surpassing Swift, Baleno, and Alto

In March 2024, Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR claimed the top position in the hatchback sales standings with 16,368 units sold. However, this figure represented a year-on-year negative volume growth of 5%, compared to 17,305 units sold during the same period last year. Despite the overall decline in the segment’s popularity, some household nameplates continue to achieve respectable sales numbers but with consistent sales decline.

The preference towards SUVs, particularly in the compact and midsize segments has been increasing big time and resultantly the hatchback volumes are slumping. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno secured the third position among hatchbacks, with 15,588 units registered. This represented a slight decrease from the 16,168 units sold in February 2023.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift finished in the second position with 15,728 units sold, compared to 17,559 units during the same period twelve months ago. This represents a year-on-year sales decline of 10%. Meanwhile, sightings of the new generation Swift have already occurred multiple times on Indian roads.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In March 2024 Sales In March 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-5%) 16,368 17,305 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-10%) 15,728 17,559 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-4%) 15,588 16,168 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (2%) 9,332 9,139 5. Tata Tiago (-13%) 7,381 7,366 6. Tata Altroz (55%) 5,985 3,862 7. Hyundai i20 (-22%) 5,155 6,596 8. Hyundai Grand i10 (-46%) 5,034 9,304 9. Toyota Glanza (28%) 4,319 3,365 10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (-25%) 3,478 4,646

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift, set to go on sale next month, will feature an evolutionary exterior update. This includes revisions to the grille, bumper, and headlamps, as well as newly designed alloy wheels. Additionally, the rear door handles will be relocated to the traditional position, and new LED tail lamps will be introduced. Inside, the interior will be equipped with a long list of new features and technologies.

In March 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Alto secured the fourth position with 9,332 units sold, marking a 2% year-on-year growth from 9,139 units in March 2023. The Tata Tiago followed closely in fifth place with 7,381 units sold, experiencing a 13% year-on-year sales decline from 7,366 units. The Hyundai i20 ended up in the seventh position with 5,155 units sold, down from 6,596 units in the same period last year.

Its smaller sibling, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, finished eighth with 5,034 units against 9,304 units with a YoY de-growth of 46%. The Tata Altroz came in at sixth with 5,985 units and its range will be expanded with the addition of the Racer variant soon. The Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Celerio covered ninth and tenth positions respectively.