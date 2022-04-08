Top 10 Hatchbacks In March 2022 – WagonR, Baleno, Altroz, i20, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the most sold hatchback in March 2022 ahead of its siblings, the Baleno and Swift

In the month of March 2022, Maruti Suzuki recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 24,634 units with the WagonR as it was the most sold hatchback in the country. The tall-riding hatch posted 18,757 units in March 2021 leading to YoY volume growth of 31 per cent. The Baleno finished in the second position with 14,520 units last month.

This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 21,217 units, a YoY sales decline of 32 per cent was noted. The heavily updated Baleno was introduced a few weeks ago and is expected to a make a big impact on the monthly sales soon. The Swift was the third most sold hatch in India last month as 13,623 units were registered.

In comparison to the corresponding period in 2021 with 21,714 units, a YoY negative growth of 37 per cent was seen. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the direct rival of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and it finished in the fourth position with 9,687 unit sales as against 11,020 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume decline of 12 per cent.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) March 2022 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (31%) 24,634 18,757 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-32%) 14,520 21,217 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-37%) 13,623 21,714 4. Hyundai Grand i10 (-12%) 9,687 11,020 5. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (9%) 7,870 7,252 6. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-56%) 7,621 17,401 7. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (36%) 6,442 4,720 8. Tata Altroz (-37%) 4,727 7,550 9. Hyundai i20 (-48%) 4,693 9,045 10. Maruti Suzuki Ignis (3%) 4,472 4,359

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso slotted in at fifth as 7,870 units were posted in the month of March 2022 as against 7,252 units during the same period last year with a YoY surge of 9 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Alto entry-level hatchback finished in the sixth position with 7,621 unit sales as against 17,401 units with a YoY drop of 56 per cent.

The next generation Alto is expected to go on sale later this year or in early 2023 and it has already been spotted testing several times on public roads. The second-gen Celerio introduced late last year finished seventh with 6,442 unit sales against 4,720 units in March 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 36 per cent.

The Tata Altroz finished eighth with 4,727 units as against 7,550 units with a YoY drop of 37 per cent while Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis rounded out the top ten with 4,693 and 4,472 units respectively.