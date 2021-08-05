Top 10 Hatchbacks In July 2021 – Swift, Altroz, S-Presso, i20, Tiago

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R posted 22,836 units last month against 13,515 units during the same period in 2020 with 69 per cent positive growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had the Wagon R at the top of the overall sales charts for the month of July 2021 and naturally, it headed the hatchback table as well. The tall rider garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 22,836 unit sales as against 13,515 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume surge of 69 per cent.

The Swift compact hatch finished in the second position with 18,434 units against 10,173 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 81.2 per cent. The Baleno premium hatchback was the third most sold car in India last month as 14,729 units were registered against 11,575 units in July 2020 with a 27.2 per cent jump in numbers.

The Alto used to be the consistent best-seller every month but the tables have turned around in recent times and in fact, it was the only model to post a negative YoY growth amongst the top ten. The entry-level small hatchback posted 12,867 units in the month of July 2021 against 13,654 units during the same period twelve months ago with 5.7 per cent de-growth.

Top 10 Most Sold Hatchbacks (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (69%) 22,836 13,515 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (81.2%) 18,434 10,173 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (27.2%) 14,729 11,575 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-5.7%) 12,867 13,654 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (12%) 9,379 8,368 6. Tata Altroz (91.9%) 6,980 3,636 7. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (89.1%) 6,818 3,604 8. Tata Tiago (27.2%) 6,794 5,337 9. Hyundai i20 (2.7%) 6,518 6,344 10. Maruti Suzuki Ignis (56.8%) 3,797 2,421

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios slotted in at fifth with 9,379 unit sales as against 8,368 units during the same period last year with a decent growth rate of 12 per cent. The Tata Altroz finished in the sixth position with 6,980 unit sales against 3,636 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a 91.9 per cent surge in volumes.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso finished a place behind the Altroz in seventh with 6,818 units against 3,604 units during the same period last year with just above 89 per cent growth. The Tata Tiago managed to garner 6,794 units in July 2021 against 5,337 units with a 27.2 per cent increase in sales volumes.

The Hyundai i20 ended up ninth with 6,518 units against 6,344 units with 2.7 per cent growth and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis rounded out the top ten with 3,797 units and 56.8 per cent positive growth.