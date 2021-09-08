Top 10 Hatchbacks In August 2021 – Baleno, Alto, i10, i20, Altroz, Kwid

Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished on top of the sales charts in August 2021 with 15,646 units and 46 per cent YoY volume growth

The Baleno premium hatchback was the most sold hatchback in the country in the month of August 2021 with 15,646 units as against 10,742 units during the same period in 2020 with 46 per cent YoY increase in volumes. The Alto entry-level hatch posted 13,236 units last month as against 14,397 units in August 2020 with 8 per cent negative growth.

The Swift compact hatchback finished in the third position with 12,483 units as against 14,869 units during the corresponding month last year with 16 per cent YoY de-growth. The Wagon R tall riding hatchback was the fourth most sold hatchback in the country as 9,628 units were registered against 13,770 units with 30 per cent negative growth.

Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios stood in the fifth position with 8,023 unit sales in August 2021 as against 10,190 units during the same period twelve months ago with 21 per cent volume de-growth in India. The Elite i20 premium hatch managed to record 7,340 unit sales as against 7,765 units in August 2020 with 5 per cent decline in volumes.

Top 10 Most Sold Hatchbacks (YoY) August 2021 Sales August 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (46%) 15,646 10,742 2. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-8%) 13,236 14,397 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-16%) 12,483 14,869 4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (-30%) 9,628 13,770 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-21%) 8,023 10,190 6. Hyundai Elite i20 (-5%) 7,340 7,765 7. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (36%) 7,225 5,312 8. Tata Altroz (25%) 6,175 4,951 9. Tata Tiago (-1%) 5,658 5,743 10. Renault Kwid (-19%) 2,969 3,677

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso finished in the seventh position with 7,225 units as against 5,312 units during the corresponding month last year with 36 per cent jump in volumes. The Tata Altroz ended up eighth with 6,175 units as against 4,951 units during the same period last year with 25 per cent increase in volumes sales.

The Tata Tiago slotted in at ninth with 5,658 units as against 5,743 units in August 2020 with 1 per cent negative sales growth. The Renault Kwid rounded out the top ten with 2,969 units as against 3,677 units during the same period in 2020 with 19 per cent drop in volumes. The Celerio hatchback is expected to get a new generation in the coming months.

During this festive season, the automotive industry is gearing up for a host of new launches. Following the ease of health crisis, the auto sector is getting back to normalcy and the festive season could help in boosting the fortunes.