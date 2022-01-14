Top 10 Hatchbacks in 2021 – Wagon R, Altroz, Swift, i20, Celerio, Tiago

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was the most sold hatchback in the country in 2021 as 1,83,851 units were recorded against 1,48,298 units with a 23.9 per cent growth

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was the most sold hatchback in India in the calendar year 2021 as 1,83,851 units were registered against 1,48,298 units in 2020 with a YoY positive growth of 23.9 per cent. The Wagon R is currently in its third generation in India and it has been well received amongst customers just as its predecessor.

It is based on the lightweight Heartect platform just as the recently launched Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ignis, Ertiga, XL6, etc. The Swift came in at second with a cumulative domestic tally of 1,75,052 units last year as against 1,60,765 units during the corresponding twelve-month period in 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 7.02 per cent.

The Baleno premium hatchback finished in the third position with 1,72,241 unit sales as against 1,53,986 units with a YoY volume increase of 11.8 per cent. The Alto was the fourth most sold hatchback in the country last year as 1,66,233 units were posted against 1,54,076 units in 2020 with a YoY sales jump of 7.8 per cent.

Models (YoY) 2021 Sales 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Wagon R (23.9%) 1,83,851 1,48,298 2. Maruti Swift (7.02%) 1,75,052 1,60,765 3. Maruti Baleno (11.8%) 1,72,241 1,53,986 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (7.8%) 1,66,233 1,54,076 5. Hyundai Grand i10 (3.8%) 95,515 91,930 6. Hyundai i20 (-1.5%) 72,292 73,414 7. Tata Altroz (41%) 69,744 49,486 8. Maruti S-Presso (-3.2%) 65,478 67,690 9. Tata Tiago (38%) 64,944 47,070 10. Maruti Celerio (-45%) 32,852 59,463

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios slotted in at fifth with 95,515 unit sales as against 91,930 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY positive growth of 3.8 per cent. In the second half of the table stood the Hyundai i20 with 72,292 unit sales as against 73,414 units with a negative YoY growth of 1.5 per cent.

The competition in the premium hatch space has certainly intensified in recent years and in response, Maruti Suzuki will launch the heavily facelifted Baleno sometime next month in India and only a few months ago, Hyundai expanded the i20’s range with the debut of the N Line top-spec variant. The Altroz is expected to get a petrol automatic version within the next three to four months as well.

The Altroz finished seventh with 69,744 units as against 49,486 units in 2020 with a YoY growth of 41 per cent while the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso managed a total of 65,478 units to finish ahead of Tata Tiago and Celerio.