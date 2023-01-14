Top 10 Hatchback In 2022 – WagonR, Baleno, i10, i20, Tiago

Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the most sold hatchback in 2022 as it finished ahead of Baleno, Swift and Alto

The calendar year 2022 witnessed the resurgence of the Indian automotive industry after the health crisis wreaked havoc on the entire economy. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR finished on top of the hatchback sales standings as 2,17,317 units were sold against 1,83,851 units in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 18 per cent.

The top three most sold hatchbacks were also the three highest sold passenger cars in India in 2022. The Baleno finished in the second position with 1,85,665 units as against 1,72,237 units during the corresponding period the previous year with a YoY growth of 8 per cent. The premium hatchback received a big upgrade early last year.

The Swift posted 1,76,424 unit sales in 2022 as against 1,75,052 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 1 per cent. The Alto entry-level hatchback’s range was expanded with the arrival of the new generation Alto K10 a few months ago. It recorded a total of 1,62,548 units against 1,66,233 units in 2021.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In 2022 Sales In 2021 1. Maruti WagonR (18%) 2,17,317 1,83,851 2. Maruti Baleno (8%) 1,85,665 1,72,237 3. Maruti Swift (1%) 1,76,424 1,75,052 4. Maruti Alto (-2%) 1,62,548 1,66,233 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (11%) 1,06,222 95,515 6. Hyundai i20 (5%) 75,572 72,292 7. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (121%) 72,729 32,853 8. Tata Tiago (3%) 67,259 64,994 9. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 65,276 65,478 10. Tata Altroz (-16%) 58,590 69,744

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 2 per cent. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was the fifth most sold hatchback in the country last year with 1,06,222 units as against 95,515 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY growth of 11 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Hyundai i20 finished in the sixth position.

The premium hatch garnered a cumulative domestic total of 75,572 unit sales as against 72,292 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 5 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio posted 72,729 units against 32,853 units with a surge of 121 per cent as it finished ahead of Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Tata Altroz.

The Tiago compact hatchback recorded 67,259 units against 64,994 units with a YoY growth of 3 per cent while the S-Presso was the ninth most sold hatchback with 65,276 units and the Altroz managed a total of 58,590 units with 16 per cent de-growth.