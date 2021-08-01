Top 10 Features Of Mahindra XUV700 Officially Unveiled

By now, you might already know, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be a feature-loaded car, but here are the top 10 officially unveiled features of the SUV

Back in 2011, when Mahindra launched the XUV500 in India, it was the first-ever SUV from the brand to use a monocoque frame. It made the Indian audience go gaga over it, and the carmaker received a high number of bookings. The XUV500 was generously loaded with a slew of features. The carmaker is now ready to launch its successor, the XUV700, which will also follow in the footsteps of the XUV500. The new Mahindra XUV700 will come loaded to the gills with numerous segment-first features.

Thankfully, the carmaker has revealed a few of them to tease the Indian masses. To give you folks a perspective of how loaded the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be, here’s our list of the top 10 features of the Mahindra XUV700, which are officially unveiled.

1. Panoramic Sunroof

The upcoming flagship offering from the indigenous brand will get a large panoramic sunroof. The brand calls it a Skyroof. The users will be able to access it via voice commands as well. In a recently released clip from Mahindra, this dual-pane sunroof appears to be a big one.

2. Auto Booster Headlamps

Teasers have revealed another first-in-segment feature of the forthcoming Mahindra XUV700 – auto booster headlamps. This feature will aid the SUV with increased illumination when the speed of the vehicle will increase beyond the 80 kmph mark.

3. Flush-type Smart Door Handles

Yes! We have seen this stuff on expensive supercars, and now, the most futuristic forms of door handles will be available on the upcoming three-row SUV from Mahindra. The door handles on the XUV700 will pop out when unlocked but will sit flush with the doors for the remaining time.

4. Driver Drowsiness Detection

Another first-in-class feature on the Mahindra XUV700 will be the driver drowsiness detection system. The set-up will monitor the driver inputs and detect if he or she is feeling drowsy or is inattentive. Consequently, it will alert them with a reminder. This feature will certainly help in saving lives and reducing the number of accidents.

5. Smart Filter Technology

Via an official teaser, Mahindra has confirmed the availability of an air purification framework on the upcoming XUV700. The air filter is likely to be AI-enabled. As claimed by Mahindra, it will filter out 99 per cent bacteria and 95 per cent viruses from the cabin’s air.

6. Hello AdrenoX Voice Commands

The XUV700 will also support voice commands for various functions, like operating the sunroof, controlling AC temperature & fan speed and the likes. As of now, the brand hasn’t revealed all the commands, but expect the SUV to register as many commands as the competition.

7. Amazon Alexa Support

For the connected car tech, folks at Mahindra will use the Amazon Alexa support. While a lot is not known yet, the system will aid the users with remote access to the XUV700’s climate control, lock/unlock doors, access vehicle stats, enable geofencing & time fencing, track vehicle location and more.

8. Sony 3D Sound System

A high definition sound system from big brands is a new trend on the mid-size SUVs. Well, the Mahindra XUV700 won’t lag behind either. It will indeed come equipped with a 3d surround sound system from Sony. The sound system will comprise of 6-speakers with a touchscreen infotainment unit. The latter is likely to be 10 inches in dimensions.

9. Drive Modes

In addition, the upcoming XUV700 will feature immersive driving modes, a total of 4 – Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom. We believe that the XUV700 will be capable of delivering different tuning for the engine, gearbox, and steering in different modes. Also, with the custom mode, the driver will have the leverage to set up all three aspects individually. While the Zip is likely to be a pseudonym for Sports mode, the Zap for Comfort mode, and the Zoom for better fuel efficiency.

10. Personalised Safety Alerts

Gone are the days when Mahindra produced cars that scored low marks on safety. The new vehicles are loaded with tech to keep the occupants safe. Personalised safety alerts of the upcoming XUV700 are a step beyond. With this feature, owners will be able to have safety alerts for seat belt warning, high-speed notification, and more in the voice of their loved ones.