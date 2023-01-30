Top 10 Features Attracting New Car Buyers – Touchscreen To Ventilated Seats

The constantly evolving auto market of India is no short of innovations and technologies; here we have explained the top 10 features that lure in buyers

The automotive industry is constantly evolving and new technologies and features are being introduced to meet the ever-changing needs and preferences of car buyers. If you’re in the market for a new car, you may be wondering what features you should be looking for to get the most out of your purchase. In this article, we’ll take a look at the top 10 features that are attracting car buyers in 2023.

1. Big Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto:

A large touchscreen infotainment system is becoming a must-have feature in modern cars. With support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, buyers can easily connect their smartphones and access a wide range of features and apps while on the go.

2. Sunroof:

The sunroof is a popular feature that allows drivers and passengers to enjoy the sun and the fresh air while on the road. Whether you’re looking for a power tilt and slide sunroof or a simple sunroof with a sunshade, this feature can add a touch of luxury to any car.

3. Push Start Button:

The push start button makes it easy to start the car with just the touch of a button. This feature eliminates the need for a traditional key and adds a touch of modern convenience to your car.

4. Ventilated Seats:

The Ventilated seats are a great feature for those who live in hot climates. With this feature, you can cool down and enjoy a more comfortable ride even on the hottest days.

5. Parking Camera:

The parking camera can be a lifesaver when maneuvering into tight spots. With a clear view of what’s behind you, you can park with confidence and avoid accidents and damage to your vehicle.

6. High Ground Clearance:

If you’re looking for a car that can handle rough terrain, a high ground clearance can be a must-have feature. With a higher ride height, you’ll be able to clear obstacles and tackle rough roads with ease.

7. Stylish Looks:

Of course, looks are important when it comes to choosing a car. Whether you’re looking for a sleek and modern design or a more classic look, you’re sure to find a car that suits your style and preferences.

8. Driver Seat Height Adjustment:

The driver seat height adjustment feature allows you to customize the driving position to your specific needs. With this feature, you can ensure that you have a comfortable and ergonomic driving experience.

9. Plush Interiors:

The interior of a car is just as important as the exterior. With plush materials and high-quality finishes, you can enjoy a luxurious and comfortable ride every time you get behind the wheel.

10. Powerful Engine:

If you’re looking for a car that can deliver performance and power, a powerful engine can be a must-have feature. With a strong and reliable engine, you’ll be able to tackle any road with confidence and enjoy a thrilling driving experience.

In conclusion, these are the top 10 features that are attracting car buyers in 2023. From a big touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to a powerful engine, these features can help you get the most out of your car and make your driving experience more enjoyable. So, be sure to consider these features when choosing your next car, and you’re sure to find the perfect vehicle for your needs and preferences.