Top 10 Compact SUVs In May 2021 – Sonet, Nexon, Brezza, Magnite

Kia Sonet sat on top of the compact SUV sales charts in the month of May 2021 with 6,627 units as it finished ahead of Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue

The sub-four-metre SUV segment has been all the rage in recent years and even during the difficult market scenario, the models positioned in the space do not fail to deliver compared to other segments. The Kia Sonet was the most sold compact SUV in the country in the month of May 2021 with 6,627 units as against 7,724 units during the previous month of April 2021.

This led to a Month-on-Month negative sales growth of 14 per cent. The Tata Nexon finished in the second position with 6,439 unit sales last month as against 6,938 units during the previous month with 7 per cent negative volume growth. The Global NCAP five-star rated SUV had the least de-growth out of them all on MoM basis.

The popularity of Tata Nexon has steadily increased over the last three years and is currently one of the best sellers for the homegrown automaker. The Hyundai Venue finished in the third position with 4,840 units as against 11,245 units in May 2020 with 57 per cent Month-on-Month sales decline domestically.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) May 2021 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Kia Sonet (-14%) 6,627 7,724 2. Tata Nexon (-7%) 6,439 6,938 3. Hyundai Venue (-57%) 4,840 11,245 4. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-76%) 2,648 11,220 5. Renault Kiger (-53%) 1,326 2,800 6. Nissan Magnite (-59%) 1,200 2,904 7. Ford EcoSport (-87%) 503 3,820 8. Toyota Urban Cruiser (-82%) 373 2,115 9. Mahindra XUV300 (-94%) 251 4,144 10. Honda WR-V (-84%) 192 1,194

The Sonet, Venue, Seltos and Creta helped in Hyundai Motor Group recording more sales numbers than Maruti Suzuki last month. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was the fourth most sold compact SUV in India as 2,648 units were registered against 11,220 units during the previous month in April 2021 with a MoM sales de-growth of 76 per cent.

The Renault Kiger ended up in the fifth position with 1,326 units as against 2,800 units during April 2021 with a MoM sales slump of 53 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Nissan Magnite finished in the sixth position with 1,200 units as against 2,904 units with 59 per cent MoM volume de-growth.

The Ford EoSport slotted in at seventh with 503 units while the Toyota Urban Cruiser, introduced late last year, managed to record 373 units. The Mahindra XUV300 finished in the ninth position with 251 units ahead of Honda WR-V in tenth with 192 unit sales.