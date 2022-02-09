Top 10 Compact SUVs In Jan 2022 – Nexon, Venue, Brezza, Punch, Sonet

Tata Nexon finished on top of the compact SUV sales charts in the month of January 2022 ahead of Hyundai Venue and Tata Punch

In the compact SUV segment, Tata Nexon led the way in the month of January 2022 with a massive YoY sales growth of 67.9 per cent as 13,816 units were sold against 8,225 units during the same period last year. The Nexon was also the brand’s best-selling model within the lineup as it along with Punch propelled Tata to record its highest-ever monthly growth.

The Hyundai Venue finished in the second position with 11,377 units last month as against 11,779 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with negative volume growth of 3.4 per cent. The Punch micro SUV currently leads its segment and it has been well received amongst customers. Last month, 10,027 units were registered in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza managed to garner a total of 9,576 units in January 2022 as against 10,623 units during the same period last year with a YoY decline of 9.8 per cent. The second-generation Brezza is due to launch around April 2022 and it could spice things up in the compact SUV segment as it gets a host of changes inside and out.

Compact SUVs (YoY) January 2022 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (67.9%) 13,816 8,225 2. Hyundai Venue (-3.4%) 11,377 11,779 3. Tata Punch 10,027 – 4. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-9.8%) 9,576 10,623 5. Kia Sonet (-22%) 6,904 8,859 6. Mahindra XUV300 (-1.3%) 4,550 4,612 7. Nissan Magnite (26.2%) 3,827 3,031 8. Renault Kiger 3,053 – 9. Toyota Urban Cruiser (-13.8%) 2,590 3,005 10. Honda WR-V (-59.2%) 494 1,211

The Kia Sonet finished in the fifth position with 6,904 unit sales as against 8,859 units in January 2021 with a huge YoY drop of 22 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Mahindra XUV300 finished in the sixth position with 4,550 units as against 4,612 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 1.3 per cent.

The Nissan Magnite was the seventh most sold sub-four-metre SUV in the country in January 2022 as 3,827 units were recorded against 3,031 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a healthy YoY growth of 26.2 per cent. Its Renault sibling, the Kiger, slotted in at eighth with 3,053 units and both are heavily localised and priced aggressively.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser finished in the ninth position with 2,590 units as against 3,005 units in January 2021 with a YoY de-growth of 13.8 per cent while the Honda WR-V ended up tenth with 494 unit sales as against 1,211 units with a YoY drop of 59.2 per cent.