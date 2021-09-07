Top 10 Compact SUVs In August – Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Magnite, XUV

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza recorded 12,906 units in August 2021 as against 6,903 units during the same period in 2020 with 87 per cent growth

In the month of August 2021, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza sat on top of the sales charts with a cumulative domestic tally of 12,906 units as against 6,903 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 87 per cent. The sub-four-metre SUV segment’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent years and naturally many manufacturers are participating as they want to grab a pie.

Tata Motors’ Nexon impressed once again with 10,006 unit sales last month as against 5,179 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 93 per cent. The Hyundai Venue finished in the third position with a near fla growth as 8,377 units were registered against 8,267 units during the same period last year.

The Kia Sonet was the fourth most sold SUV last month as 7,752 units were recorded while Mahindra’s XUV300 ended up fifth with 5,861 units as against 2,990 units and it led to a massive YoY volume surge of 96 per cent. In the second half of the table, Nissan’s Magnite posted 2,984 units as it beat Renault’s Kiger by a comfortable margin this time around.

Compact SUVs (YoY) August 2021 Sales August 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Vitara Brezza (87%) 12,906 6,903 2. Tata Nexon (93%) 10,006 5,179 3. Hyundai Venue (1%) 8,377 8,267 4. Kia Sonet 7,752 – 5. Mahindra XUV 300 (96%) 5,861 2,990 6. Nissan Magnite 2,984 – 7. Renault Kiger 2,669 – 8. Toyota Urban Cruiser 2,654 – 9. Ford EcoSport (-86%) 396 2,757 10. Honda WR-V (-8%) 672 729

The Renault Kiger garnered a total of 2,669 units and it shares the platform and underpinnings with the Magnite. Both are powered by a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and AMT transmission choices. The Urban Cruiser, rebadged version of Vitara Brezza, finished in the eighth position.

It posted 2,654 units in the month of August 2021 while Ford India’s EcoSport could only record 396 units as against 2,757 units during the same period last year with a YoY decline of 86 per cent. The facelifted version of the EcoSport is expected to launch soon in India with a redesigned front fascia and minor interior changes.

The Honda WR-V finished tenth with 672 units and 8 per cent de-growth. Reports suggest that Honda has abandoned the plans for a new compact SUV and is currently working on a mid-size SUV for the domestic market.