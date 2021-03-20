Top 10 Cars With The Highest Resale Value In India [2021]

Check out our list of the top 10 vehicles currently on sale in the Indian market, which have the highest resale value

If you’re thinking about buying a new car, then there would be plenty of factors you need to take into consideration, like running costs, maintenance costs, style, comfort, etc., of the car you choose. The resale value of a vehicle is also high on the priority list, as people usually plan on selling their vehicles in a couple of years.

If you’re buying decision also takes into account the resale value, then keep reading ahead! Here, we have listed the top 10 vehicles in the Indian market that have the strongest resale value, from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, and Toyota.

1. Maruti Swift

Maruti Swift has been one of the most popular vehicles in the Indian market for a few years now. It is also quite popular in the used car market, thanks to its low maintenance costs, peppy yet frugal engine, and easy availability of spare parts.

Maruti Swift is currently powered by a 1.2-litre ‘dualjet’ motor, with 90 PS and 113 Nm, which can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

2. Maruti Dzire

Just like the Swift, Maruti Dzire is also quite a popular vehicle in the used car market, with especially strong demand among cab owners (mostly for older-generation models though). Maruti Dzire has a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine (90 PS and 113 Nm) under the hood, the same as the Swift. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

3. Maruti Baleno

The Baleno hatchback was introduced in India back in 2015, and it is one of the most popular hatchbacks in our market. Just like the Swift and Dzire, the demand for the Baleno is quite high even in the second-hand car market. The Baleno is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, with 83 PS (90 PS on dualjet variant with SHVS) and 113 Nm on tap. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT.

4. Maruti Ertiga

The Ertiga is the most popular MPV in India, and it enjoys strong demand in the used-car market as well. Maruti Ertiga is available with a 1.5L petrol engine (with SHVS), which generates 105 PS and 138 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

5. Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 was first launched in India back in 2008, and it is one of the comfiest and feature-loaded vehicles one can buy on a budget. The vehicle finds a lot of takers in the used car market as well. The current-generation i20 is available with three engine options – 1.2L petrol (83 PS and 115 Nm), 1.5L turbo-diesel (100 PS and 240 Nm), and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS and 172 Nm) – along with different gearbox choices.

6. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta is currently the best-selling SUV in India, largely thanks to its extensive equipment list, sharp styling, and multiple engine options. Buyers can choose between three powertrains on the current-gen Creta – 1.5L petrol motor (115 PS and 144 Nm), 1.5L turbo-diesel mill (115 PS and 250 Nm), and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine (140 PS and 242 Nm) – along with multiple transmission options. The Creta’s popularity isn’t limited to the new car market, but in the second-hand car market as well.

7. Honda Amaze

The Amaze is the most affordable car in Honda’s lineup in India, and it’s also the company’s best-selling model in our market. Honda Amaze is available with two engine options – a 1.2L petrol, which develops 90 PS and 110 Nm, and a 1.5L diesel, which belts out 100 PS and 200 Nm (80 PS and 160 Nm with CVT). Both powerplants have two gearbox options – a 5-speed manual and a CVT. In the used car market, the demand for Amaze diesel is particularly strong.

8. Honda City

Honda currently sells two different generation models of the City in India – the fourth-generation model and the fifth-generation model. The 4th gen City is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with 119 PS and 145 Nm on tap, paired with a 5-speed manual. The 5th gen City can be had with a 1.5L petrol mill (121 PS and 145 Nm) or a 1.5L diesel motor (100 PS and 200 Nm). As standard, a 6-speed manual transmission is offered, with the petrol engine getting a CVT option as well.

9. Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota vehicles are known for their bulletproof reliability, and some models of the Innova have been known to clock upwards of 3 lakh kilometres without any hiccups! The Toyota Innova Crysta is currently available with two powerplant options – a 2.4L turbo-diesel engine (150 PS and 360 Nm) and a 2.7L petrol engine (165 PS and 245 Nm).

10. Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner is the best-selling SUV in its segment, and it’s extremely popular in the second-hand car market too. The Fortuner is available with two engine options in India currently – a 2.7L petrol (165 PS and 245 Nm) and a 2.8L turbo-diesel motor (201 PS and 500 Nm). The 2021 Fortuner also has a unique top-spec variant, named ‘Legender’, which features different styling compared to the standard Fortuner.

All price mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi