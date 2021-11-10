Top 10 Cars With Highest Waiting Period In October 2021

Waiting periods on cars continue to skyrocket in India, as the semiconductor shortage continues to take hits on vehicle production

The car market of India is currently going through another sales slump, and only a few manufacturers have posted positive sales growth (Year-on-Year) last month. This is mainly due to production constraints – primarily semiconductor chip shortage – a problem that continues to plague the global automotive industry.

While the semiconductor shortage remains a problem, the demand for new cars hasn’t really faltered. As such, many vehicles on sale in India have high waiting periods at the moment, and here, we’ve listed ten with the highest wait times.

1. Mahindra Thar – up to a year

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the second-gen Thar in India in October last year, and the SUV quickly gained a lot of popularity among buyers. The demand was way higher than the production capacity, which stretched the waiting period long. Also, the global semiconductor chip shortage has limited the production capacity, which is why new buyers could have to wait up to twelve months to take delivery of a Thar.

2. Hyundai Creta – up to 10 months

Hyundai’s best-selling model, the Creta, currently has a massive waiting period, reaching up to ten months in select cities across India. The demand for the Creta has always been rather strong, around three times as high as the production capacity, as stated by the manufacturer previously. With the global semiconductor shortage, it is now even harder to satiate the demand.

3. Maruti Ertiga – up to 9 months

The Ertiga is the best-selling MPV in the Indian market, thanks to its brilliant combination of affordability, frugality, and comfort. Due to its popularity, it also has a high waiting period. Buyers have to wait for up to nine months to take delivery of the CNG version, while the wait for the petrol variants is lower, up to four or five months in most cities across the country.

4. Mahindra XUV700 – up to 7 months

Launched in September this year, the XUV700 was one of the most highly anticipated launches this year. The SUV has already racked up over 70,000 bookings, which has caused the waiting period to skyrocket. As per our dealer sources, Mahindra XUV700 has an estimated delivery wait of around six to seven months, but it could increase by a few months if the production doesn’t ramp up soon.

5. Kia Seltos – up to 6 months

The Seltos is currently the most popular midsize SUV in the Indian market, having snatched that crown once again from the Creta. Kia’s strategy of focussing solely on SUVs and MPVs in our country has paid off well, helping the manufacturer gain a lot of success in a relatively short time. Currently, the waiting period on a Seltos reaches up to six months.

6. Kia Sonet – up to 6 months

Kia’s sub-4-metre SUV offering – Sonet – is also extremely popular among buyers in India. The little Kia crossover has multiple powertrain options, a long list of features, and aggressive pricing, all of which make it one of the best choices to consider in this segment. In select cities, the waiting period for this SUV goes up to six months.

7. Tata Nexon – up to 3 months (6 months for Nexon EV)

Tata Nexon was the first India-made car to score a 5-star safest rating in Global NCAP crash test. This feat pushed it into the limelight, and its popularity steadily kept on increasing. Now, it is one of the most popular sub-4-metre SUVs in the Indian market. The petrol and diesel variants have a waiting period of up to three months, while the electric version (Nexon EV) has a higher waiting period of around six months.

8. Nissan Magnite – up to 5 months

Nissan India launched the Magnite near the end of last year, and the SUV quickly became the brand’s best-selling car in our market. The waiting period for the Magnite goes up to five months, depending on the dealership location and the chosen variant.

9. Tata Punch – up to 4 months

Tata Punch was launched in India last month, and it already is one of the most popular cars on sale in our market. The micro-SUV is the safest India-made car yet, as certified by Global NCAP, which is an impressive feat for a budget-friendly car. Our dealer sources have informed us that new customers will have to wait for up to four months to take delivery of the Punch.

10. Renault Kiger – up to 3 months

Renault Kiger was launched in India around the beginning of this year, and it has managed to find a lot of success in our market. It has an extremely handsome design, frugal engine options, and attractive pricing, all of which have helped it garner decent popularity here. Currently, the Kiger has a waiting period of up to 3 months in select cities, depending on the variant selected.