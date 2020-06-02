Top 10 Cars Sold In May 2020 – Creta, Ertiga, Bolero, Seltos, Altroz

The second-generation Hyundai Creta emerged on top ahead of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Dzire in the month of May 2020

In May 2020, the automotive industry resumed its operations after nearly two months of shutting shops. As the sector is on a road to recovery, the sales numbers last month were expected to be below par and it did turn out to be the case. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL)’s Creta topped the sales charts by garnering a total of 3,212 units.

The South Korean auto major introduced the second generation Creta earlier this year to compete against mid-size SUV segment leader Kia Seltos with a brand new design, thoroughly upgraded interior and a set of new powertrain choices. In the coming months, we could see the real battle between both the models.

Last month, the Seltos ended up as the sixth most sold model in the country as it posted 1,611 units. The Ertiga was the best-selling Maruti Suzuki vehicle in May 2020 as 2,353 units were dispatched. It must be noted that the MPV has been performing well in sales charts ever since it was launched back in late 2018.

S.No Model Sales In May 2020 1. Hyundai Creta 3,212 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2,353 3. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2,215 4. Mahindra Bolero 1,715 5. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 1,617 6. Kia Seltos 1,611 7. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1,587 8. Maruti Suzuki Alto 1,506 9. Tata Altroz 1,379 10. Mahindra XUV300 1,257

Close behind, Maruti Suzuki sold 2,215 units of the Dzire. The compact sedan received a facelift a few weeks ago with cosmetic changes and new features. It has been priced between Rs. 5.89 lakh for the entry-level LXi trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 8.80 lakh for the range-topping ZXi+ AGS version (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Bolero was placed fourth with a total of 1,715 while the Eeco minivan that stands in place of the Omni ended up fifth with 1,617 units. In the second half of the table, Kia Seltos was followed by Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Alto, Tata Altroz and Mahindra XUV300 in seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth positions respectively.

After a long time, Mahindra had two models in a monthly sales table while the Altroz finished the month as the most sold Tata in India and it will be receiving a new rival in the form of third-generation Hyundai Elite i20 later this year.