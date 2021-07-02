Top 10 Cars Sold In June 2021 – Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, Alto, Ertiga, Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R finished on top of the sales charts in the month of June 2021 with 19,447 units as against 6,972 units with 179 per cent growth

As expected, the Indian automotive industry has made amends in the month of June 2021 compared to the previous month but the road to recovery will certainly be long. Last month, Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R finished at the top of the sales charts with 19,447 units as against 6,972 units during the same period in 2020 with a massive 179 per cent YoY growth.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift came in second with a cumulative domestic tally of 17,727 units in June 2021 as against 4,013 units during the corresponding month last year with a huge Year-on-Year volume surge close to 342 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno rivalling Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, VW Polo and Honda Jazz slotted in at the third position.

The premium hatchback endured a domestic tally of 14,701 units as against 4,300 units during the same period in June 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 242 per cent. Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza finished in the fourth position with 12,833 units as against 4,542 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a 182.5 per cent jump in volumes.

Top 10 Cars In June 2021 June 2021 June 2020 1. Maruti Wagon R (179%) 19,447 6,972 2. Maruti Swift (341.7%) 17,727 4,013 3. Maruti Baleno (242%) 14,701 4,300 4. Maruti Vitara Brezza (182.5%) 12,833 4,542 5. Maruti Dzire (116.6%) 12,639 5,834 6. Maruti Alto (71.5%) 12,513 7,298 7. Hyundai Creta (37.9%) 9,941 7,207 8. Maruti Ertiga (200%) 9,920 3,306 9. Maruti Eeco (142.4%) 9,218 3,803 10. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (144.6%) 8,787 3,593

It was also the most sold SUV in the country last month. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire took the fifth position with 12,639 units as against 5,834 units in June 2020 with 116.6 per cent sales surge while the entry-level Maruti Suzuki Alto, which used to finish at the top of the sales charts almost every month, could only manage sixth with 12,513 units.

This when compared to the same period last year with 5,834 units, 116.6 per cent volume increase was noted. The second half of the table saw Hyundai’s Creta breaking the chain of Maruti Suzuki as the mid-size SUV posted 9,941 units as against 7,207 units in June 2020 with nearly 38 per cent YoY sales increase.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ended up in the eighth position with 9,920 units as against 3,306 units with a massive 200 per cent positive sales growth. The Eeco finished a place behind in ninth with 9,218 units as against 3,803 units with 142.4 per cent volume jump while the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios rounded out the top ten with 8,787 units and 144.6 per cent growth.