Top 10 Cars September 2022 – Alto, Baleno, Creta, Punch, Swift, Venue

Maruti Suzuki Alto posted 24,844 units in September 2022 against 12,143 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 104.5 per cent

In the month of September 2022, Maruti Suzuki’s Alto finished on top of the sales charts after a long while as 24,844 units were sold against 12,143 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales surge of 104.5 per cent. The arrival of the new generation Alto K10 has certainly played its part in Alto regaining its top spot.

The Wagon R finished in the second position with 20,078 unit sales last month against 7,632 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY volume increase of 163 per cent. The Baleno received a substantial upgrade earlier this year and it posted 19,369 unit sales against 8,077 units in September 2021 with a YoY growth of close to 140 per cent.

The Brezza compact SUV continued to stay ahead of Tata Nexon for the second month running courtesy of the debut of the new model with revisions inside and out. It registered 15,445 unit sales last month against just 1,874 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 724 per cent in India.

Top 10 Cars September 2022 September 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto (104.5%) 24,844 12,143 2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (163%) 20,078 7,632 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (139.8%) 19,369 8,077 4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (724%) 15,445 1,874 5. Tata Nexon (57.6%) 14,518 9,211 6. Hyundai Creta (57%) 12,866 8,193 7. Maruti Suzuki Eeeo (61.8%) 12,697 7,844 8. Tata Punch 12,251 – 9. Maruti Suzuki Swift (375.7%) 11,988 2,520 10. Hyundai Venue (39.2%) 11,033 7,924

The Tata Nexon was not far behind though as it recorded 14,518 unit sales last month against 9,211 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 57.6 per cent and it also helped the brand to post its highest ever monthly sales tally. In the second half of the table, Hyundai Creta finished in the sixth position.

The midsize SUV is expected to gain a facelift sometime next year and last month, it continued to lead its segment with 12,866 unit sales against 8,193 units in September 2021 with YoY volume growth of 57 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco was the seventh most sold passenger vehicle in the country last month with 12,697 units.

The Tata Punch garnered a total of 12,251 units to finish eighth ahead of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Venue. The compact hatch recorded 11,988 units with 375.7 per cent growth while the Venue managed a total of 11,033 units to round out the top ten with 39.2 per cent growth.