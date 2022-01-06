Top Ten Most Sold Cars Of 2021 – Maruti Wagon R Tops The List

By
Surendhar M
-
wagon R-1

Maruti Suzuki had eight models in the top ten sales table for CY2021 as Wagon R led the way ahead of Swift, Baleno and Alto

In the Calendar Year 2021, Maruti Suzuki had the Wagon R entry-level hatchback finish at the top of the sales standings with a domestic total of 1,83,851 units as against 1,48,298 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY positive growth of 23.9 per cent. The largest carmaker in the country had eight models featured in the top ten sales table for CY2021.

The Swift compact hatchback dropped a place from 2020 to become the second most sold passenger car in India in CY2021 while the Wagon R moved from fourth to first to lead the volume charts. The Swift posted 1,75,052 units last year as against 1,60,765 units in CY2020 with a YoY sales growth of just over 7 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which is due a big upgrade next month, finished in the third position with 1,72,241 units as against 1,53,986 units in the calendar year 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 11.8 per cent. The Alto was the fourth most sold car in India in CY2021 as 1,66,233 units were registered against 1,54,076 units with a growth of 7.8 per cent.

Top 10 Cars Of 2021 (YoY) Sales In 2021 Sales In 2020
1. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (23.9%) 1,83,851 1,48,298
2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (7.02%) 1,75,052 1,60,765
3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (11.8%) 1,72,241 1,53,986
4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (7.8%) 1,66,233 1,54,076
5. Hyundai Creta (29.3%) 1,25,437 96,989
6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-6.9%) 1,16,222 1,24,969
7. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (38.2%) 1,15,962 83,866
8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (15.1%) 1,14,524 99,480
9. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (41.8%) 1,14,408 80,677
10. Tata Nexon (122.3%) 1,08,577 48,842

The Hyundai Creta was the highest sold SUV in the country last year and its total domestic volumes significantly increased by 29.3 per cent on a YoY basis. The midsize SUV garnered a total of 1,25,437 units last year as against 96,989 units during the corresponding twelve-month period in 2020. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate.

The Dzire compact sedan recorded a total of 1,16,222 units as against 1,24,969 units in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 6.9 per cent. The Vitara Brezza slotted in at seventh with a huge YoY volume surge of 38.2 per cent underlining the popularity of the sub-four-metre SUV segment and it posted 1,15,962 units against 83,866 units in 2020.

2020 maruti brezza facelift-1

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished in the ninth position with 1,14,408 units against 80,677 units in 2020 with a YoY volume jump of 41.8 per cent. The Eeco was the eighth most sold passenger vehicle with 1,14,524 units as against 99,480 units with a growth of 15.1 per cent. The Tata Nexon rounded out the top ten with 1,08,577 units and endured the highest YoY growth amongst the top ten with 122.3 per cent.