Top Ten Most Sold Cars Of 2021 – Maruti Wagon R Tops The List

Maruti Suzuki had eight models in the top ten sales table for CY2021 as Wagon R led the way ahead of Swift, Baleno and Alto

In the Calendar Year 2021, Maruti Suzuki had the Wagon R entry-level hatchback finish at the top of the sales standings with a domestic total of 1,83,851 units as against 1,48,298 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY positive growth of 23.9 per cent. The largest carmaker in the country had eight models featured in the top ten sales table for CY2021.

The Swift compact hatchback dropped a place from 2020 to become the second most sold passenger car in India in CY2021 while the Wagon R moved from fourth to first to lead the volume charts. The Swift posted 1,75,052 units last year as against 1,60,765 units in CY2020 with a YoY sales growth of just over 7 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which is due a big upgrade next month, finished in the third position with 1,72,241 units as against 1,53,986 units in the calendar year 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 11.8 per cent. The Alto was the fourth most sold car in India in CY2021 as 1,66,233 units were registered against 1,54,076 units with a growth of 7.8 per cent.

Top 10 Cars Of 2021 (YoY) Sales In 2021 Sales In 2020 1. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (23.9%) 1,83,851 1,48,298 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (7.02%) 1,75,052 1,60,765 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (11.8%) 1,72,241 1,53,986 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (7.8%) 1,66,233 1,54,076 5. Hyundai Creta (29.3%) 1,25,437 96,989 6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-6.9%) 1,16,222 1,24,969 7. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (38.2%) 1,15,962 83,866 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (15.1%) 1,14,524 99,480 9. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (41.8%) 1,14,408 80,677 10. Tata Nexon (122.3%) 1,08,577 48,842

The Hyundai Creta was the highest sold SUV in the country last year and its total domestic volumes significantly increased by 29.3 per cent on a YoY basis. The midsize SUV garnered a total of 1,25,437 units last year as against 96,989 units during the corresponding twelve-month period in 2020. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate.

The Dzire compact sedan recorded a total of 1,16,222 units as against 1,24,969 units in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 6.9 per cent. The Vitara Brezza slotted in at seventh with a huge YoY volume surge of 38.2 per cent underlining the popularity of the sub-four-metre SUV segment and it posted 1,15,962 units against 83,866 units in 2020.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished in the ninth position with 1,14,408 units against 80,677 units in 2020 with a YoY volume jump of 41.8 per cent. The Eeco was the eighth most sold passenger vehicle with 1,14,524 units as against 99,480 units with a growth of 15.1 per cent. The Tata Nexon rounded out the top ten with 1,08,577 units and endured the highest YoY growth amongst the top ten with 122.3 per cent.