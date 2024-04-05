Top 10 Cars March 2024 – WagonR, Punch, Creta, Scorpio, Swift

In the list of top 10 cars sold in March 2024, Tata Punch finished on top ahead of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Dzire

In March 2024, Tata Motors’ Punch rose to the top with a domestic tally of 17,547 units as against 10,894 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 61 per cent. However, its sibling, the Tata Nexon could only finish tenth in the overall sales standings with a total of 14,058 units against 14,769 units.

The compact SUV recorded a negative YoY volume growth of 5 per cent. The Hyundai Creta was the most sold midsize SUV in the country last month as 16,458 units were registered against 14,026 units in March 2023 with a YoY sales increase of 17 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR came in at third with a tally of 16,368 units.

Compared to the same period last year with 17,305 units, a YoY sales de-growth of 5 per cent was noted. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the fourth most sold passenger car in the country last month as 15,894 units were posted against 13,394 units with a YoY growth of 19 per cent as it finished ahead of its hatchback sibling, the Swift.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) Sales In March 2024 Sales In March 2023 1. Tata Punch (61%) 17,547 10,894 2. Hyundai Creta (17%) 16,458 14,026 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-5%) 16,368 17,305 4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (19%) 15,894 13,394 5. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-10%) 15,728 17,559 6. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-4%) 15,588 16,168 7. Mahindra Scorpio (72%) 15,151 8,788 8. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (65%) 14,888 9,028 9. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (-10%) 14,614 16,227 10. Tata Nexon (-5%) 14,058 14,769

The Swift garnered 15,728 units as against 17,559 units with a YoY sales drop of 10 per cent. Both Swift and Dzire are due a generational update in the coming months with the former arriving first. They will feature evolutionary exterior changes and a more interior with the addition of new features. A new 1.2L Z series petrol mill will debut.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished in the sixth position with 15,588 unit sales as against 16,168 units in March 2023 with a YoY sales de-growth of 4 per cent while the Mahindra Scorpio came in seventh with 15,151 units as against 8,788 units with a massive jump in sales of 72 per cent – highest growth within the top ten.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished eighth with 14,888 units as against 9,028 units with a YoY growth of 65 per cent while the Brezza ended up ninth with 14,614 units against 16,227 units with a YoY decline of 10 per cent.