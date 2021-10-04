Top 10 Cars In September 2021 – Alto, Seltos, Nexon, Creta, Altroz

Maruti Suzuki Alto recorded 12,143 units in September 2021 as against 18,246 units during the same period last year with a de-growth of 33.4 per cent

The overall passenger car industry recorded close to 37 per cent YoY sales growth in the month of September 2021 as the leader Maruti Suzuki endured a massive decline of 57.3 per cent. The Alto got back to the top of the volume charts as 12,143 units were recorded against 18,246 units during the same period in 2020 with a decline of 33.4 per cent.

The Ertiga moved up the order with a cumulative domestic tally of 11,308 units as against 9,982 units during the corresponding month last year with a positive increase of 13.2 per cent. The pecking order had certainly seen a big change last month as the Kia Seltos midsize SUV finished in the third position with 9,583 unit sales.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 9,079 units, a 5.5 per cent YoY growth was recorded. The Tata Nexon impressed once again with 9,211 units as against 6,007 units during the same period last year with a massive surge in volumes of 53.3 per cent while Hyundai Creta was the fifth most sold car in the country.

Top 10 Models (YoY) Sales In September 2021 Sales In September 2020 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-33.4%) 12,143 18,246 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (13.2%) 11,308 9,982 3. Kia Seltos (5.5%) 9,583 9,079 4. Tata Nexon (53.3%) 9,211 6,007 5. Hyundai Creta (-33.5%) 8,193 12,325 6. Maruti Baleno (-58.4%) 8,077 19,433 7. Hyundai Venue (-6.4%) 7,924 8,469 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (-30%) 7,844 11,220 9. Maruti Suzuki WagonR(-56.5%) 7,632 17,581 10. Tata Altroz (-3%) 5,772 5,952

The Creta was outsold by Kia Seltos after a long time as the Korean SUV posted a decline of 33.5 per cent. It garnered 8,193 units against 12,325 units during the corresponding month in 2020. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki had the Baleno finish in the sixth position with 8,077 units as against 19,433 units with the highest de-growth out of them all in the top ten.

The Hyundai Venue was the seventh most sold passenger car in India as 7,924 units were registered against 8,469 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 6.4 per cent negative growth. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco managed to garner 7,844 units against 11,220 units with a YoY de-growth of 30 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R tall-riding hatchback ended up ninth as familiar faces like the Swift and Dzire were out of the top ten possibly due to the semiconductor shortage the industry has been plagued with hampering production. It posted 7,632 units against 17,581 units with 56.5 per cent de-growth while Tata Altroz rounded out the top ten with 5,772 units.