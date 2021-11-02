Top 10 Cars In October 2021 – Alto, Venue, Seltos, Punch, Swift, Nexon

Maruti Suzuki Alto was the most sold passenger car in India in the month of October 2021 as 17,389 units were sold

In the month of October 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Alto finished on top of the sales charts with 17,389 units as against 17,850 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 2.5 per cent. The Baleno premium hatchback came in second with 15,573 units as against 21,971 units in October 2020 with a massive 29 per cent volume decline.

Only three models in the top ten sales charts endured positive YoY growth. While the sales numbers improved considerably compared to September 2021 despite the chip shortage hampering production activities, the volumes were still down on a YoY basis. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded the highest increase in volume sales at 66.7 per cent.

The people mover garnered 12,923 unit sales last month against 7,748 units during the corresponding period in 2020. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R came in at fourth with 12,335 units as against 18,703 units during the same period twelve months ago with 34 per cent negative sales growth as it finished ahead of Hyundai Venue.

Top 10 Models (YoY) Sales In October 2021 Sales In October 2020 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-2.5%) 17,389 17,850 2. Maruti Baleno (-29%) 15,573 21,971 3. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (66.7%) 12,923 7,748 4. Maruti WagonR (-34%) 12,335 18,703 5. Hyundai Venue (19.5%) 10,554 8,828 6. Kia Seltos (17.8%) 10,488 8,900 7. Maruti Eeco (-22.4%) 10,320 13,309 8. Tata Nexon (46.5%) 10,096 6,888 9. Maruti Swift (-62.6%) 9,180 24,589 10. Tata Punch 8,453 –

The Venue was the most sold SUV in the country last month as 10,554 units were registered against 8,828 units in October 2020 with a 19.5 per cent positive volume surge. The Kia Seltos managed to post 10,488 units as against 8,900 units twelve months ago with 17.8 per cent growth as only 66 units separated them.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco was the seventh most sold passenger car in the country and ever since the discontinuation of the Omni, the sales numbers of the van have been on the up. It recorded 10,320 units in the month of October 2021 as against 13,309 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 22.4 per cent.

The Tata Nexon slotted in at eighth with 10,096 units as against 6,888 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a 46.5 per cent sales increase. The Maruti Suzuki Swift could only manage to finish ninth ahead of the newcomer Tata Punch as the recently launched micro SUV posted 8,453 unit sales.