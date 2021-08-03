Top 10 Cars In July 2021 – Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, Creta, Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R posted 22,836 units in the month of July 2021 to finish on top of the sales charts ahead of Swift, Baleno and Ertiga

The Indian automotive industry did endure a healthy growth in the month of July 2021 backed up by solid sales numbers from the top three manufacturers. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) certainly proved its dominance once again by having eight of its cars in the top ten while Hyundai and Tata had one apiece – unsurprisingly both were SUVs.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R led the way ahead of three other cars from MSIL as it posted a cumulative domestic tally of 22,836 units against 13,515 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 69 per cent. The Swift finished in the second position with 18,434 units last month against 10,173 units in July 2020.

This led to a massive YoY surge of 81.2 per cent. The Baleno premium hatchback came in at third with 14,729 units against 11,575 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with YoY volume growth of 27.2 per cent. All the models in the top ten sales charts barring Alto endured a healthy YoY positive surge as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga grabbed fourth.

Top 10 Cars In July 2021 July 2021 July 2020 1. Maruti Wagon R (69%) 22,836 13,515 2. Maruti Swift (81.2%) 18,434 10,173 3. Maruti Baleno (27.2%) 14,729 11,575 4. Maruti Ertiga (58%) 13,434 8,504 5. Hyundai Creta (12.5%) 13,000 11,549 6. Maruti Alto (-5.7%) 12,867 13,654 7. Maruti Vitara Brezza (62.3%) 12,676 7,807 8. Maruti Dzire (15.7%) 10,470 9,046 9. Tata Nexon (137.7%) 10,287 4,327 10. Maruti Eeco (18.3%) 10,057 8,501

The top-selling MPV in the country posted 13,434 units against 8,504 units in July 2020 with a 58 per cent jump in volumes. The largest car producer in India is preparing a number of updates across its domestic lineup and the array of launches will be harbingered by the new generation Celerio in the coming months.

The Hyundai Creta was the most sold SUV last month as it stood in at fifth in the overall top ten table with 13,000 unit sales against 11,549 units during the same period in 2020 with a 12.5 per cent increase in volumes. The Alto entry-level hatchback finished sixth with 12,867 units against 13,654 units with a 5.7 per cent drop.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza stood at seventh with 12,676 units in July 2021 against 7,807 units during the same period twelve months ago with 62.3 per cent growth. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire managed to record 10,470 units for eighth while the Tata Nexon registered 10,287 units and Maruti Eeco with 10,057 units for ninth and tenth respectively.