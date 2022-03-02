Top 10 Cars In Feb 2022 – Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Nexon, Venue, Creta

Maruti Suzuki Swift led the way ahead of Dzire, WagonR and Baleno in the top ten sales chart for the month of February 2022

In the second month of 2022, Maruti Suzuki had the Swift finish at the top of the sales standings as 19,202 units were sold against 20,264 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 5.24 per cent. Its compact sedan sibling, the Dzire, was the second most sold passenger car in the country last month with 17,438 units.

In comparison to the corresponding period in 2021 with 11,901 units, a massive YoY volume increase of 46.52 per cent was recorded. The WagonR finished in the third position with 14,669 unit sales as against 18,728 units in February 2021 with a YoY decline of 21.67 per cent. The Baleno slotted in at fourth with 12,570 units against 20,070 units.

The premium hatchback endured a huge drop of 37.36 per cent as the production would have been low last month due to the arrival of the facelifted version which went on sale a few days ago. The heavily updated Baleno is expected to make a huge impact in the top ten sales table in the coming months as it gets a redesigned exterior and an all-new interior with a packed features list.

Top 10 Cars In Feb 2022 (YoY) Sales In Feb 2022 Sales In Feb 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-5.24%) 19,202 20,264 2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (46.52%) 17,438 11,901 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-21.67%) 14,669 18,728 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-37.36%) 12,570 20,070 5. Tata Nexon (54.60%) 12,259 7,929 6. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (19.18%) 11,649 9,774 7. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-31.72%) 11,551 16,919 8. Hyundai Venue (-9.01%) 10,212 11,224 9. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (59.25%) 9,896 6,214 10. Hyundai Creta (-22.70%) 9,606 12,428

The Tata Nexon was the most sold SUV in India last month as it finished fifth in the overall top ten sales chart with 12,259 units as against 7,929 units in February 2021 with a YoY volume surge of 54.60 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Ertiga MPV finished in the sixth position with 11,649 units against 9,774 units with a growth of 19.18 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto came in at seventh with 11,551 units last month against 16,919 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY decline of 31.72 per cent. The Hyundai Venue recorded a domestic tally of 10,212 units against 11,224 units with a YoY negative growth of 9.01 per cent as it finished ahead of Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Hyundai Creta. The second-generation Celerio launched in late 2021 had helped in the hatchback gaining good volumes last month while the Creta faced a drop of 22.70 per cent as 9,606 units were sold against 12,428 units. The facelifted version of the midsize SUV will more likely arrive in the second half of this year in India.