Top 10 Cars Exported In Oct 2021 – Dzire, Baleno, Seltos, Verna, Jimny

Maruti Suzuki dominated the export table in the month of October 2021 as it had five models in the top ten with Dzire compact sedan leading the charge

In the month of October 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Dzire finished on top of the export charts as 5,636 units were shipped to overseas markets from India as against 872 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY volume growth of 546.3 per cent. Its sibling, the Baleno premium hatchback, was the second most exported car in the country.

The five-seater recorded a cumulative tally of 5,016 units last month as against 2,780 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 80.4 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback finished in the third position with 3,977 units as against 1,162 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY volume growth of 242.2 per cent.

The Kia Seltos was the fourth most exported car in India in the month of October 2021 as 3,027 units were registered against 3,725 units during the same period last year with a negative YoY growth of 18.7 per cent. Nissan’s Sunny sedan finished in the fifth position with 2,356 units ahead of Hyundai Verna with 1,797 units.

Top 10 Cars Exported (YoY) Units In October 2021 Units In October 2020 1. Dzire (546.3%) 5,636 872 2. Baleno (80.4%) 5,016 2,780 3. Swift (242.2%) 3,977 1,162 4. Seltos (-18.7%) 3,027 3,725 5. Sunny 2,356 – 6. Verna (-56.4%) 1,797 4,129 7. Jimny 1,762 – 8. Creta (-42.7%) 1,662 2,902 9. City (5037%) 1,541 30 10. Vitara Brezza (479.7%) 1,287 222

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 4,129 units, a YoY volume decline of 56.4 per cent was encountered. The Jimny lifestyle off-roading SUV finished in the seventh position with 1,762 units. MSIL commenced the production of the global-spec Jimny in India earlier this year and its export numbers are steadily increasing.

The Jimny is expected to be launched in India sometime next year to compete against the second generation Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha while a bigger five-door version has also been in the rumour mill for a very long time. The Hyundai Creta posted 1,662 unit sales as against 2,902 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a 42.7 per cent YoY de-growth.

The Honda City slotted in at ninth with 1,541 units exported to foreign markets as against just 30 units in October 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 5037 per cent. The Vitara Brezza compact SUV rounded out the top ten with 1,287 units as against 222 units with 479.7 per cent YoY growth.