Top 10 Cars Exported In Dec 2021 – Dzire, Baleno, Creta, Seltos, Brezza

Dzire finished on top of the export sales charts in the month of December 2021 as 6,214 units were recorded against 2,263 units with a YoY growth of 174.5 per cent

The Dzire compact sedan was the most exported passenger car in India in the month of December 2021 as 6,214 units were recorded against 2,263 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 174.5 per cent. The Dzire is also the best-selling sedan in the country on regular basis and it has been well received in international markets too.

The Baleno premium hatch finished in the second position as 4,485 units were shipped last month against 2,357 units in December 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 106.4 per cent. Five vehicles in the top ten table posted YoY growth as the Dizre and Baleno were accompanied by VW Vento, Vitara Brezza and Swift.

The Hyundai Creta was the third most shipped car as the midsize SUV encountered a total of 4,649 units as against 5,647 units in December 2020 with a YoY negative growth of 17.6 per cent. The five-seater leads the way in the midsize SUV space and it set the early benchmark in the segment. It was also the most sold SUV in the calendar year 2021 in India.

Top 10 Cars Exported (YoY) December 2021 Sales December 2020 Sales 1. Suzuki Dzire (174.5%) 6,214 2,263 2. Suzuki Baleno (106.4%) 4,865 2,357 3. Hyundai Creta (-17.6%) 4,649 5,647 4. Hyundai Verna (-44%) 4,084 7,301 5. Volkswagen Vento (107.2%) 3,341 1,612 6. Nissan Sunny (-57.9%) 3,319 7,897 7. Hyundai Grand i10 (-10.8%) 3,089 3,464 8. Kia Seltos (-11.1%) 2,568 2,889 9. Suzuki Vitara Brezza (600.9%) 2,208 315 10. Suzuki Swift (47.8%) 2,080 ,407

The Hyundai Verna finished in the fourth position with 4,084 units last month as against 7,310 units during the corresponding period the previous year with a YoY sales drop of 44 per cent. The VW Vento registered a total of 3,341 unit sales against 1,612 units in December 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 107.2 per cent.

In the second half of the table, Nissan’s Sunny recorded a total of 3,319 units as against 7,897 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume decline of 57.9 per cent. The Hyundai Grand i10 compact hatchback rivalling Swift posted 3,089 units as against 3,464 units in December 2020 with a YoY decline of 10.8 per cent.

The Kia Seltos slotted in at eighth with 2,568 units as against 2,889 units in December 2020 with a YoY drop of 11.1 per cent. The Vitara Brezza and Swift finished ninth and tenth respectively with 2,208 units and 2,080 units.