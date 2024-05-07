Top 10 Cars April 2024 – Punch, WagonR, Brezza, Scorpio, Creta

In the list of top 10 cars sold in April 2024, Tata Punch finished on top ahead of the Maruti Suzuki trio of WagonR, Brezza and Dzire

In the month of April 2024, Tata Motors’ Punch led the way with another impressive sales tally as 19,158 units were sold against 10,934 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY volume growth of 75 per cent. However, its sibling, the Tata Nexon, finished outside the top ten for the first time in a long while.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the second most sold passenger car in the country last month as 17,850 units were recorded against 20,879 units with a YoY decline of 15 per cent. The Brezza compact SUV moved up the standings with 17,113 unit sales as against 11,836 units with a YoY positive sales increase of 45 per cent in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire came in at fourth with 15,825 units last month as against 10,132 units with a YoY sales increase of 56 per cent. The new generation Dzire will be launched in India later this year and its compact hatchback sibling, the Swift, will get the fourth-gen update in the coming days.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) Sales In April 2024 Sales In April 2023 1. Tata Punch (75%) 19,158 10,934 2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-15%) 17,850 20,879 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (45%) 17,113 11,836 4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (56%) 15,825 10,132 5. Hyundai Creta (9%) 15,447 14,186 6. Mahindra Scorpio (54%) 14,807 9,617 7. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (63%) 14,286 8,784 8. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-13%) 14,049 16,180 9. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (145%) 13,544 5,532 10. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (15%) 12,060 10,504

The Hyundai Creta finished in the fifth position with 15,447 unit sales as against 14,186 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 9 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N combined to record 14,807 units as against 9,617 units with a YoY growth of 54 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx came in at seventh with 14,286 units and it has been well-received by customers since its launch last year. The rebadged Fronx known as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor made its market debut a few weeks ago. The Baleno finished in the eighth position with 14,049 units against 16,180 units with a YoY drop of 13 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the ninth most sold PV last month as 13,544 units were posted against 5,532 units with a YoY growth of 145 per cent. The Eeco garnered 12,060 units against 10,504 units with a volume increase of 15 per cent.