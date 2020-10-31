Top 10 Car Launches In 2020 So Far – Tata Altroz To New Honda City

A host of big car launches have taken place this year, ranging across different segments and body formats, and we have compiled a list of the top 10

2020 has certainly been a year of big launches, starting off with a range of new cars being introduced in January, followed by the 2020 Auto Expo – which became the stage for manufacturers to launch their new products as well as reveal plans of future products. While the next few months didn’t go as planned, manufacturers had full faith in their products and most of them went ahead with planned launches.

The Indian car market scene has seen a drastic change this year, and segments that were scarce a while ago, are now packed with competitors from various manufacturers. We have put together a list of the top 10 car launches that have taken place in 2020 so far, take a read to know more about these cars –

1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brazza Facelift

The BS4 Vitara Brezza was a diesel-only offering, but since Maruti Suzuki had planned to part ways with oil burners, the sub-4m SUV was re-introduced with a new 1.5-litre NA petrol engine rated at 105 PS/138 Nm at this year’s Auto Expo. During the transition, Maruti Suzuki also facelifted the car and added some new features. The Vitara Brezza comes with a 5-speed MT, as well as an optional 4-speed AT. The car is currently priced between Rs 7.34 – 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Hyundai Verna Facelift

The Hyundai Verna was facelifted earlier this year, but the visual changes aren’t as significant as the changes made under the hood. The sedan now gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque; a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit rated at 120 PS/172 Nm; as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 115 PS and 250 Nm. Hyundai retails the Verna from Rs 9.02 lakh to Rs 15.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. 2020 Hyundai Creta

The launch of the Kia Seltos last year took away Hyundai’s mid-size SUV crown, but Hyundai decided to fight back and introduced a new-gen model for the Creta, which is currently priced between Rs 9.81 lakh and Rs 17.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV is currently offered with three powertrains, including a 1.5-litre petrol unit producing 115 PS and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel unit that makes 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque as well as a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 140 PS/242 Nm.

4. Kia Sonet

Just like the 2020 Hyundai Creta made use of the Kia Seltos’ platform, Kia used Venue’s platforms to enter the sub-4m SUV segment with the Sonet, which at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh, is the most affordable car in the segment. However, the top-end GT Line variants of the car have been loaded with features.

It gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS/115 Nm); a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit (120 PS/172 Nm); as well as a 1.5-litre engine that makes 100 PS and 240 Nm when had with a manual transmission, and 115 PS and 250 Nm when coupled wit ha 6-speed AT. Other transmission options include a 5-speed MT (1.2L petrol), 6-speed iMT & 7-speed DCT (1.0L turbo petrol).

5. Kia Carnival

The Carnival is Kia’s flagship offering, since it is currently retailed at a base price of Rs 24.95 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 33.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. Powering the Carnival is a sole 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that has a maximum power output of 202 PS, and a peak torque rating of 440 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed auto. Kia offers the Carnival with a 7-seat, an 8-seat and even a 9-seat configuration.

6. Mahindra Thar

Earlier this month, Mahindra launched the new-gen version of the Thar in the Indian market, and the updated off-roader has received an overwhelming response across the nation, thanks to all the updates that Mahindra has introduced with the SUV to make it nto only a better off-roader, but a better on-road vehicle as well.

It gets a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine that generates 130 PS of max power as well as 300 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 2.0-litre mStallion four-pot turbocharged petrol TGDi engine that generates 150 PS power and 300 Nm torque (320 Nm with AT). The Thar is currently priced between Rs 9.80 – 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. MG Gloster

MG recently entered the premium 7-seat SUV segment with the launch of the flagship ‘Gloster’, that has been priced between Rs 28.98 – 36.88 lakh, and rivals the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner in India. The mighty SUV is available with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that is offered in two states of tune – 163 PS/375 Nm and 218 PS/480 Nm. An 8-speed AT is standard with both powertrains.

8. Tata Altroz

Tata Motors finally launched the Altroz in the Indian market earlier this year, which marked the carmaker’s entry into the premium hatchback segment that has largely been dominated by Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 until now. The Altroz comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (86 PS/113 Nm), as well as a 1.5-litre diesel unit (90 PS/200 Nm). The Altroz is currently priced between Rs 5.44 – 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

9. Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen launched the T-Roc mid-size SUV in March this year, and by September, the car was sold out for the year. Limited units of the car were imported to the country through the CBU route, and the T-Roc was priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The T-Roc came equipped with a sole 1.5-litre TSI engine producing 150 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG as standard.

10. Honda City

Honda launched a new-gen model for the City in the Indian market this year, and the updated sedan is being offered with 1.5-litre petrol (121 PS/145 Nm) and diesel (100 PS/200 Nm) engines. The Japanese car manufacturer retails the 2020 City in India at a base price of Rs 10.89 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 14.64 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

11. Skoda Karoq

The Karoq is Skoda’s version of the aforementioned Volkswagen T-Roc, since both of them are based on the same platform and make use of the same 1.5-litre TSI powertrain rated at 150 PS/250 Nm. However, the Karoq comes with a few additional features over its sibling, and hence, costs Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the sole fully-loaded variant.