Top 10 BS6 Scooters Priced Under Rs. 70,000 – Activa 6G To Jupiter

Here, we discuss the most affordable scooters you can buy in India, priced under or around Rs. 70,000

Automatic scooters are extremely popular in India. The level of convenience and comfort offered by a scooter is much higher compared to an equally priced motorcycle. Sadly, scooters have become more expensive than before since the advent of BS6 emission norms. There are, however, a few affordable scooters left in the market.

TVS Scooty Pep Plus is the most affordable automatic scooter in India. It is powered by a tiny 90cc engine that generates only 5 PS and 5 Nm. It is a scooter designed only for city commutes. For people wanting a bigger scooter with more power, there’s the TVS Jupiter. If you’re also looking for decent performance, the Ntorq is the best option for you.

The leader of the scooter segment in India is Honda though. The Activa is the best-selling scooter in India, and its latest avatar, Activa 6G, it is significantly better than before. On the slightly less expensive side, we have the Honda Dio, which is a more stylish package. Both of them are powered by an extremely refined and frugal 110cc engine.

Hero MotorCorp has a few scooters on offer as well. The least expensive of the bunch is the Pleasure Plus, which is extremely small and light. For a slightly larger option, you can choose the Hero Destiny, which retails for just a shade over Rs. 65K.

Yamaha has two scooters in its arsenal– the Fascino and the RayZR – which are priced just a little over Rs. 67,000. They may be slightly more expensive than others, but they make up for it with their beautiful design and fun to drive nature.

Top 10 BS6 Scooters Priced under Rs. 65,000 in India Model Engine Size Maximum Power and Torque Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) TVS Scooty Pep Plus 87.8cc 5 PS/5.8 Nm Rs. 52,554 Hero Pleasure Plus 110.9cc 8.11 PS/8.7 Nm Rs. 55,600 Honda Dio 109.51cc 7.76 PS/9 Nm Rs. 61,497 TVS Jupiter 109.7cc 7.99 PS/8.4 Nm Rs. 62,062 Hero Destiny 125 124.6cc 9.1 PS/10.4 Nm Rs. 65,310 Honda Activa 6G 109.51cc 7.79 PS/8.79 Nm Rs. 65,419 TVS Ntorq 124.8cc 9.38 PS/10.5 Nm Rs. 66,885 Yamaha Fascino 125cc 8.2 PS/9.7 Nm Rs. 67,230 Yamaha RayZR 125 125cc 8.2 PS/9.7 Nm Rs. 67,530 Suzuki Access 125 124cc 8.7 PS/10 Nm Rs. 68,800

Rounding off our list is the Suzuki Access. Priced at Rs. 68,800, it’s slightly more expensive than others. That said, it is the most popular 125cc scooter in India. Its blend of performance, reliability, and comfort make it a great scooter overall, worthy of your consideration.