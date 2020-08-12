Top 10 BS6 Bikes Priced Under Rs. 65,000 In India

Here, we shall discuss the top ten most affordable BS6 bikes that you can buy in India, which are priced under or around Rs. 65,000

With the BS6 emission norms in place since April 2020, every automobile manufacturer has had to update its line-up to meet the stricter emission regulations. As such, motorcycles in our market have become more expensive than before. Thankfully, there are a few bikes that are still quite affordable.

Hero MotoCorp is perhaps the leader in terms of affordable commuter bikes. Hero Splendor Plus is one of the most popular bikes in our market, having sold upwards of 20 lakh units during FY2019-20. The reasons for its popularity include an affordable price, fuel-efficient engine, and the iconic ‘Splendor’ nametag.

Hero Splendour iSmart is the most premium version of the Splendor. It features idle start/stop technology, which helps improve fuel economy even more! The same tech is also present in the HF Deluxe i3S. If you’re looking for something simpler, you can choose the Passion Pro 110.

If money is your biggest concern, then Bajaj CT 110 is a perfect choice. It is the most affordable BS6 motorcycle in India. Of course, it offers no bells and whistles, and its styling is also a bit outdated. If you wish for highway worthy performance, but not at the expense of frugality, then the Platina H-Gear is the best option.

TVS also offers a few brilliant commuter bikes at an affordable price. The Star City Plus is the prime example. It has a more affordable little brother too, called the Radeon. Both these bikes share the same 110cc powerplant.

Models Engine Size Max Power and Torque Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Hero Splendor Plus 97.2cc 8.02 PS/8.05Nm Rs. 60,310 Bajaj CT 110 115.45cc 8.6 PS/9.81 Nm Rs. 48,704 to Rs. 51,520 TVS Radeon 109.7cc 8.2 PS/8.7 Nm Rs. 59,742 to Rs. 65,742 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear 115.45cc 8.6 PS/9.81 Nm Rs. 62,899 TVS Star City Plus 109.7cc 8.2 PS/8.7 Nm Rs. 62,784 to Rs. 63,284 Hero Passion Pro 110 (Drum brake) 113.2cc 9.14 PS/9.79 Nm Rs. 65,750 Honda CD110 Dream 109.51cc 8.79 PS/9.30 Nm Rs. 65,505 Hero HF Deluxe i3s 97.2cc 8.02 PS/8.05Nm Rs. 58,100 Hero Splendor iSmart 110 (Drum brake) 113.2cc 9.1 PS/9.89 Nm Rs. 65,672 TVS XL100 99.7cc 4.4 PS/6.5 Nm Rs. 44,294 to Rs. 46,114

Honda’s CD110 Dream is the most affordable motorcycle in Honda’s arsenal. That said, it has an utterly refined and reliable engine, which makes it a great motorcycle. There is one more option available in this market space, although it stretches the definition of motorcycle a little too far. It’s the TVS XL100 moped. It’s great for small businesses, like shops and delivery services, as it has space in the foot-well for mounting objects.