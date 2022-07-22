Top 10 Bikes June 2022 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Classic, FZ, Apache

Hero Splendor headed the motorcycle sales charts in June 2022 ahead of Honda CB Shine, Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Pulsar

In the month of June 2022, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor finished on top of the motorcycle sales charts as 2,70,923 units were sold against 2,64,009 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 2.62 per cent. The Honda CB Shine finished in the second position with 1,25,947 units against 71,869 units in June 2021.

This led to a huge YoY positive sales growth of 75.2 per cent. The Hero HF Deluxe was the third most sold motorcycle in the country last month as 1,13,155 units were recorded against 1,10,724 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 2.2 per cent. The Bajaj Pulsar slotted in at fourth with a total of 83,723 unit sales.

In comparison to the same period in 2021 with 79,150 units, a YoY sales growth of 5.7 per cent was noted. The Hero Glamour was the fifth most sold motorcycle in the country last month as 30,105 units were registered against 18,759 units in June 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 60.4 per cent in the domestic market.

Top 10 Bikes (YoY) June 2022 Sales June 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (2.62%) 2,70,923 2,64,009 2. Honda CB Shine (75.2%) 1,25,947 71,869 3. Hero HF Deluxe (2.2%) 1,13,155 1,10,724 4. Bajaj Pulsar (5.7%) 83,723 79,150 5. Hero Glamour (60.4%) 30,105 18,759 6. Bajaj Platina (-35.9%) 27,732 43,313 7. RE Classic 350 (36%) 25,425 17,377 8. Yamaha FZ (74.1%) 19,305 11,084 9. Hero Passion (15.1%) 18,560 16,113 10. TVS Apache (-44.6%) 16,737 30,233

In the second half of the table, the Bajaj Platina finished in the sixth position with 27,732 units against 43,313 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume de-growth of 35.9 per cent. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been well received in its latest iteration as well and it posted a total of 25,425 units last month against 17,377 units.

This led to a YoY sales growth of 36 per cent. RE is looking to further up the ante in the entry-level 350 cc space as the Hunter 350 will be launched early next month and it could become the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle upon arrival. The Yamaha FZ series finished in the eighth position with 19,305 units against 11,084 units.

It managed a YoY sales growth of 74.1 per cent while the Hero Passion and TVS Apache finished in the ninth and tenth positions respectively with 18,560 units and 16,737 units.